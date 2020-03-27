Opinion

Is Mike Ashley genuine with his apology letter, or is it simply PR damage limitation? Vote now

Mike Ashley has been an absolute disgrace in most people’s eyes when it comes to this current crisis we all face, especially in recent days.

However, now on Friday morning he has published an open letter (see below) claiming he has made some mistakes/misunderstandings which he apologises for.

The Government having had to force the closure of his Sports Direct stores after Mike Ashley tried to claim they were ‘essential’ in this crisis.

The Press Association reporting how Ashley had raised prices on countless items, the authorities now looking into claims of him profiteering during this national emergency.

The PA also reported that Mike Ashley was forcing non-essential staff to go into work, expressly against Government orders/advice.

In this open letter, Mike Ashley has apologised for “ill-judged and poorly timed” emails to Government…

He has also apologised for poor communications to employees and the public…

In his letter, Mike Ashley says:

“Our intentions were only to seek clarity from the Government as to whether we should keep some of our stores open; we would never have acted against their advice.

“On top of this, our communications to our employees and the public on this was poor.

“To reiterate, I am deeply apologetic about the misunderstandings of the last few days. We will learn from this and will try not to make the same mistakes in the future.”

So the question is: ‘Is Mike Ashley genuine with his apology letter, or is it simply PR damage limitation?’

In the poll below, we have given these following two options:

Yes, Mike Ashley is genuine and simply case of making mistakes and misunderstandings

No, Mike Ashley has put this letter out purely as a PR exercise to try and deflect criticism and protect his fortune

This is the full Mike Ashley published on Friday 27 March:

Earlier this week Piers Morgan said that once things get back to some kind of normality, we must not forget the disgusting behaviour of people such as Mike Ashley.

So the question is, is this Mike Ashley letter genuine and simply a case of misunderstandings and making mistakes, or is it just a cynical PR attempt to deflect and dilute criticism?