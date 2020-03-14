Opinion

Interesting comments from Sheffield United fans as they react to Newcastle United match postponement

It is 10 years since Sheffield United fans visited St James Park.

The 5 April 2010 saw NUFC recover from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to Lovenkrands and Nolan goals on our way to promotion.

The last Premier League visit to SJP was a happier one for Sheffield United fans, a 1-0 win on 4 November 2006.

A controversial one from Newcastle’s perspective.

At the time NUFC were struggling in the Premier League and yet Hall and Shepherd took the extra cash from Sky Sports to host the game on the Saturday at 5.15pm for live TV. The controversy due to the fact the club were not under any obligation to agree to the live TV slot, as less than 48 hours earlier on the Thursday night they had a UEFA Cup match in Palermo (won 1-0 – Tim Krul debut and Albert Luque got the winner!).

Talking of controversy…plenty of Sheffield United fans not happy that today’s match has been cancelled.

Some feeling a kneejerk reaction from Premier League and no need to call matches off.

Whilst others aren’t happy from the financial aspect, will they get accommodation and transport money refunded?

Then others…see it as simply extra drinking time in Newcastle and no intention of not making the trip!

Sheffield United fans commenting via their S2 4SU message board:

‘Newcastle called off, bo.locks.

I’m going anyway, a few more hours drinking time. Every cloud…..’

‘It’s absolutely pointless calling off the match at this short notice.

What do they think those 50k people will do with their free Saturday? Just sit at home?’

‘Most of the Newcastle ones will, our 3,000 however?

Different tale.

See you all in Newcastle.

At least the pubs will be quieter.’

‘I’ve bought a train ticket to go to Newcastle. That’s how national rail see it.

That the game is of is irrelevant to them (one would assume).

I’m going for a drink tomorrow regardless because otherwise I’m £60 out of pocket.’

‘I love the logic! I’m with you;

I’m also going to lose my £20 share of our B&B. So we’re off up anyway to spend £200 on ale.

There’s no way I’m wasting that £20.’

‘A good few of us are going to be out of pocket with today’s announcement. Train companies aren’t usually that forthcoming when it comes to refunds and stuff, therefore who is going to plug the gap?

It shouldnt be down to the club, whilst I see why this decision has been made…it isn’t the clubs fault and is very much out of their hands.’

‘Have a day out with family and or friends and stop moaning, just remember to wash your hands.’

‘Medical experts advising the government have told them closing down sporting events will have little effect on slowing down the spread.

They also advise that its going to be here several months and will be worse in 2 or 3 months.

However instead of listening to the experts the PL snd EFL have listened to the sensationalist media that is driving public opinion.

What the PL might do is treat the corona virus like common flu.

Continue life as normal…if teams have 1 or 2 ill for a few days with the flu then they are expected to use their squads.

However if clubs have half the players with flu then they can apply for a postponement.’

‘The government specifically said that it was too early to cancel sporting events.

They are keeping their powder dry as they know these things need to be done later as infection rates increase.

I don’t like Boris but you can’t blame them for this.

Knee jerk wobble from the Prem because the Arsenal manager has it.

No footie now until September.’

‘Best way to get through this is to stop getting concerned about relatively trivial stuff like losing a bit of money. We’re all going to lose a bit, we’re all going to get inconvenienced, we’re all going to find life a bit more difficult.

Suck it up and get on with it, like our grandparents did when people were dropping bombs on them.’

‘So, who’s cancelling Sky and BT Sports?’

‘I wonder how long clubs can survive without gate money or TV money.

They still have to pay wages etc. And what about clubs that rely on European qualification if they cancel next seasons Champions League and Europa? If they don’t have a fixture list agreed by August, how many people are going to cancel Sky? Quite a lot I’d guess. And if the PL can’t deliver fixtures, Sky won’t pay them TV money.

How will clubs survive then? We’ll struggle to pay for Berge, never mind the wage bill. And every club is going to be in a similar situation.’

