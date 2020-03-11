Transfer Rumours

Inter Milan and Arsenal interested in summer move for Miguel Almiron – Report

Miguel Almiron is a wanted man according to reports on Wednesday morning.

Paraguayan journalist Luis Enrique Perez says that his information is that both Arsenal and Inter Milan are looking at a summer move for the Newcastle United attacking player.

After scoring his first goal in club football for over a year when getting the winner against Crystal Palace on 21 December 2019, the player has added more end product to his non-stop workrate.

Something undoubtedly helped by Steve Bruce in recent games allowing Miguel Almiron to play more as an attacking player, rather than insisting on him being an extra defender as has been the case most of the season.

The floodgates haven’t exactly opened but these past 13 games have seen the Paraguayan international add another five goals.

Almiron now has six for the season but only two in the Premier League, along with one PL assist.

With Mike Ashley there is the constant worry that any player who comes in and progresses, could then be sold if the right offer comes in.

Even worse is the fear of a progressing player wanting to leave if an ambitious club comes in, due to the mess at NUFC and total lack of ambition under Ashley.

Miguel Almiron turned 26 last month and Inter Milan were originally tracking him when he was at Lanus in Argentina, then also when he moved to Atlanta United.

Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are Newcastle’s only two attacking threats and whilst for both it is still largely about potential when it comes to goals and assists in the Premier League, it would be a hammer blow if either or…both, left.

Inter Milan are currently a clear third in Serie A and look nailed on to be able to offer Champions League football, though one bonus is that it is unlikely Arsenal could even offer Europa League football!

