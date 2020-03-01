Opinion

‘I’m the biggest ever Alan Shearer fan but this silence on Steve Bruce is unacceptable’

Let me just clarify, I’m the biggest Alan Shearer fan there is, was, or ever will be, but…

He never backed down from a challenge while wearing the number nine shirt of Newcastle United and always led by example, but boy, has he shirked his duty as a critique of his boyhood club.

Alan can sit there, with his money and his glossy reputation, being arguably Newcastle’s greatest ever player.

I’d certainly endorse that, he deserves it all. He was the best, amazing. Not skilful in any individual stand out way, just a colossus on the pitch. The greatest all round centre-forward.

If he wasn’t there, a warrior was missing and the team suffered. He was MY player and idol growing up.

The amount of times I made friends recreate the 1999 FA Cup semi-final goal where ‘Silvio Maric’ played a pass on for me to launch a ball into field, bog, duck pond or car park, isn’t worth counting.

When Mike Ashley appointed Steve Bruce, we all winced. I’m sure Alan Shearer did also.

The fact is, that move was also going to remove an element of criticism from the BBC Match Of The Day couch.

The refusal of Alan Shearer to call out his friend Bruce is admirable. It’s what we would all do. That doesn’t mean it is right.

Remove Steve Bruce from the equation and would you be so reserved and silent Alan? Would you b.llocks!

Mike Ashley’s regime cannot be shielded from such criticism and for a staunch Newcastle fan and former player, who was also shoddily treated by the owner, to stay so quiet is quite galling.

His friend in the dugout is a laughable excuse of a manager and with every utterance in press conferences, he demeans himself further.

I understand the friendship factor, really I do, but there comes a point were professionalism MUST kick in.

Alan Shearer is at a crossroads. He can stick with his fake and reserved criticism of the club because his friend is in the manager’s seat or he can tell it like it is.

Refusal to slam the joke of Steve Bruce, is negligent in both his job as a pundit and as a Newcastle United fan.

Friend or no friend, he warned him before he took the job and therefore should absolve his mind of blame. If it were me, the gloves would be off and a friend would be slaughtered.

The weekly utterances to the media are tantamount to managerial madness.

Wake up Alan. Loyalty only goes so far.

A legend on the pitch but a comparative mouse on the telly at the moment. GROW A SET!!

