Opinion

I hope that Matty Longstaff reads this

I am certain that this will enrage many Newcastle United fans but it is a thought that should be considered, I also hope that Matty Longstaff reads it.

As at the time of writing, I am one of the midfielder’s biggest fans and I believe that he has a brilliant future ahead of him.

There seems to be some controversy regarding the signing of a new contract.

The message I am understanding is that either Matty or his agent is putting a price on his worth, above what he is really worth.

Yes he is good but who is he being compared with?

With the exception of the likes of Shelvey and Hayden he fits very well into the standard of the Newcastle team. He is a reasonably big fish in a small pond.

What will he be in the big sea of teams, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United or Manchester City?

There are a number of great Newcastle players that have left the Toon and have become small fish in this big sea, thus spending their time on the bench or not even in the match day team.

I am not a football pundit nor am I an expert. I have been a Magpie fan for 66 years and therefore feel justified when giving an opinion.

Matty Longstaff is only 20 years old. He needs to be patient, work hard and not get big ideas about what he is worth.

If he were to agree a compromised deal and stick with what he has got, I know he will become one of the footballing greats in the near future.

Please feel free to disagree. This just my opinion and I will in no way be offended.

I just don’t want to see him put on the shelf in another club. Stay at Newcastle, be a big fish and enjoy your football.

