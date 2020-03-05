Opinion

Harry Redknapp says FA Cup against Man City going to prove too much of a ‘distraction’ for Newcastle

Harry Redknapp thinks Newcastle were a lot more comfortable than the final scoreline suggested on Tuesday night.

Newcastle going three up until poor substitutions and game-management by Steve Bruce handed the initiative and control to West Brom.

Only Karl Darlow, the woodwork and poor finishing meant that extra-time was avoided, despite having seemingly had the game wrapped up inside 47 minutes when Lazaro got the third.

Fair to say that the FA Cup ‘distracting’ Newcastle United beyond the start of February has never been a factor in the entire reign of Mike Ashley.

However, Harry Redknapp believes that is the case now, with replay victories over two League One sides and then a win over a Championship reserve side on Tuesday, meaning the thoughts of NUFC fans and players could be on the sixth round tie in two weeks time, rather than the more imminent relegation battle: ‘I suspect the distraction of a home tie with Manchester City may prove too much this weekend, however.’

Away from home, Newcastle have only won three all season in the Premier League and one in the last 18 weeks, leading Harry Redknapp to comment: ‘The Toon fans don’t often get to celebrate on the road and with nine defeats, the Saints will look to make that double figures in top-flight action this term.’

Indeed Newcastle have lost more PL away games (nine of fourteen) than any other club outside the relegation zone. As well as that, Newcastle have conceded more goals (29) away from home than any of the other 19 clubs, whilst no club outside the bottom four has scored less than the paltry 12 goals on the road Newcastle have managed.

No wonder Harry Redknapp predicts a Southampton win.

Positive signs are a bit thin on the ground for travelling Newcastle fans, apart from maybe the fact that Southampton have a dodgy home record this season, winning only four and losing eight of fourteen at home, actually conceding more goals (30) at home (the 0-9 v Leicester not helping…) than Newcastle have away. Difficult on that basis to see this ending goalless.

However, difficult to see where Newcastle are getting their next goal from, having scored only seven in their last 12 PL games and none at all in the last four, combined with only one win in 10 PL matches it is dreadful run of form under Steve Bruce.

In contrast, after only two wins in their first 13 PL games, Southampton won eight of their next 14. Although a defeat at a waking up West Ham last time, knocked them back.

Southampton has seen some NUFC horror shows in recent times and no away win since 2004, four defeats in a row conceding 13 goals before the lasts two visits brought a couple of draws.

Definitely could do with no distractions this weekend…

Harry Redknapp talking to BeteVictor:

“Southampton were disappointed to lose 3-1 at West Ham as they looked to follow up a 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa previously.

“They now face three of the bottom seven teams in three of their next four outings and hope to force themselves into the top half of the table.

“First up, they entertain Newcastle at St Mary’s who are just two points behind in 14th position.

“The Magpies will be buoyed by an excellent 3-2 win at West Brom in the FA Cup on Tuesday which was more comfortable than the scoreline indicates having led 3-0 at one time.

“I suspect the distraction of a home tie with Manchester City may prove too much this weekend, however.

The Toon fans don’t often get to celebrate on the road and with nine defeats, the Saints will look to make that double figures in top-flight action this term.’

