Great news for Newcastle United loan midfielder – Gets the ‘all-clear’ after nasty looking injury

Ten days ago the season looked over for Newcastle United loan player Dan Barlaser.

Playing away at Coventry for loan club Rotherham, the midfielder was stretchered off late in the game with what looked a nasty looking ankle injury.

An initial scan showed no ankle ligament damage on one side, however, they had to wait to scan the other side because of the swelling.

Thankfully that was clear as well.

Now ahead of their game at Rochdale on Saturday, Rotherham boss Paul Warne say that it looks like Dan Barlaser has now got the ‘all-clear’ and will return to training.

In the midfielder’s absence last weekend, Rotherham only drew with relegation fighters MK Dons and dropped off the top of the table.

All being well, Barlaser will be available for the home game against Southend in eight days time.

Coventry are now top with 64 points and Rotherham on 62 with 10 games remaining but only eight points separate top and eighth, Sunderland are currently fifth, six points off the top and four off the automatic promotion spots.

Paul Warne talking to the Yorkshire Post:

“Dan Barlaser looks like he’s got the all-clear, which is good.

“He will be back training towards the back end of this week or start of next.

“We’ve done really well. We’ve only had a couple of muscle injuries and some freakish ones.

“We have virtually everyone back now apart from Robbo (Clark Robertson) and even his (injury) is a bit freakish.

“We’ve got some good athletes because it’s usually the case that good athletes get injured less.”

The Mag – 27 February 2020:

The situation looked bleak for Newcastle loan player Dan Barlaser on Tuesday night.

Playing away at Coventry for loan club Rotherham who are top of League One, the midfielder was stretchered off late in the 1-1 draw with an ankle problem.

However, after Dan Barlaser underwent an initial scan on Wednesday, Thursday brought an update, with Rotherham boss Paul Warne saying instead of what looked like up to ten weeks out, which would have effectively been the rest of the season, Barlaser could return as early as next weekend (Saturday 7 March).

The scan showing no ligament damage, with the only problem being that another scan is needed on Friday or Monday, for the other side of the ankle, as the swelling meant no definite conclusion could be arrived at.

You have to assume that the player isn’t in too much pain/discomfort for Paul Warne to sound so optimistic.

Dan Barlaser has been a key player in the middle of the pitch as Rotherham are top of League One with three quarters of the season gone.

Indeed, Rotherham have scored more goals from set-pieces than any other team in the four divisions, with Dan Barlaser one invariably the one taking them.

Judging by a lot of Newcastle’s set-piece delivery this season, maybe Barlaser could pop back to Tyneside to show them how it is done.

Here’s hoping this second scan is as positive as the first one.

Paul Warne speaking to The Advertiser about Dan Barlaser:

“He might be out for only a week to ten days, which is great.

“It could have been eight to 10 weeks, that would have been a disaster.

“So far, it is as good news as it could be.

“The first one showed no ligament damage.

“However, on one side, because of the swelling, the medical people just couldn’t see.

“We are waiting for the swelling to go down so that can be reassessed (on Friday or Monday)

“Dan did a couple of things with the physios (on Wednesday morning after the injury), unless his ankle was pressed there wasn’t severe pain, so that’s also a good sign.”

The Mag – Wednesday 26 February 2020:

On loan from Newcastle United for the season, Dan Barlaser has been outstanding for Rotherham this season.

The 23 year old arguably their best player as the midfielder has driven them on to be top of League One with three quarters of the season gone.

Up against second top Coventry on Tuesday night, Rotherham took the lead first half, only to concede to the home side shortly after the break.

As the game headed towards a 1-1 draw that wouldn’t be the worst for the top two, the 73rd minute brought a potentially massive blow for the visitors.

Dan Barlaser going down in the 73rd minute after a blow to his ankle, stretchered off following lengthy medical treatment.

Obviously concerned about the injury, Rotherham boss Paul Warne was still hopeful after the game that the injury to the Newcastle loan star may not prove to be as bad as it originally looked.

Warne giving a few reasons for hope, saying: ‘he is not in any pain and rolling around with gas and air or anything.’ The Rotherham manager also stating that the physios are hopeful, whilst Dan Barlaser himself was texting his mam to say he was ok.

Great to see a Newcastle player doing well out on loan and hopefully the injury proves not serious.

Having turned 23 last month, maybe the Premier League and getting a chance at Newcastle will prove too much, assuming we stay up…

However, Dan Barlaser has put himself in a great position to potentially get a permanent deal at Rotherham and play in the Championship next season if they get promoted, or failing that maybe another Championship team will come in for the midfielder.

Very tight at the top of League One though, with only six points separating Rotherham at the top and Fleetwood (with a game in hand) in seventh.

Rotherham could do with Dan Barlaser back on the pitch ASAP.

Paul Warne on Dan Barlaser injury, speaking to the Yorkshire Post:

“He has done his ankle.

“He got a kick on one side but the pain is on the other.

“He will get scanned first thing (in the morning) and in a typical modern footballer sort of way, when I left the dressing room, he was laying on the bench and texted his mum to say he is ok.

“So he is not in any pain and rolling around with gas and air or anything.

“The physios are hopeful it might be too serious.

“In the first half, we were excellent and the team in the ascendancy and moved the ball quite quick.

“I did not think they contained us in the first half and I thought we were very good. We took the lead and could have scored another and had two good chances.

“But we said at half-time that we had done nothing yet and needed another 45 minutes of a similar intensity.

“I thought we were frustrating them. But to concede that goal with a quick free-kick out wide was hugely disappointing and I thought in the end, they thoroughly deserved a draw and they were better than us in the second half.”

