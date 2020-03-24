News

Government take action against Mike Ashley – Boris Johnson forces Sports Direct stores to close

The damage has been done for Mike Ashley.

The retail supremo having tried to exploit a ‘grey area’ after Monday night’s announcement by Boris Johnson of a ramping up of measures to try and combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Amongst the Monday changes were an order by the Government that only ‘essential’ shops should stay open and in an attempt to exploit a ‘grey area’, Mike Ashley had vowed to keep his Sports Direct stores open, claiming they were ‘essential’ because ‘we are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis.’

NUFC owner Mike Ashley trying to benefit from the fact that the Prime Minister also said on Monday night that it was important for people to exercise at home during this crisis.

A massive backlash from the general public has predictably followed and now Boris Johnson and the Government have taken action against Mike Ashley.

Minister Michael Gove declaring on Radio 4 this Tuesday morning:

“The management of that store (Sports Direct) have got the message and Sports Direct will now not be open.”

George Caulkin summing up all of our thoughts via Twitter:

“The message should not have been necessary.

“Mike Ashley was prepared to put lives at risk – workers and customers – for money. Disgusting.”

The message to Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct Group) staff last night:

“We stock a huge range of sports equipment for exercising at home from yoga mats, gym balls, skipping ropes, weights, indoor and outdoor trampolines, resistance bands through to bikes, treadmills, rowing machines, static exercise bikes, multigyms, fitness clothing and footwear in order for people to remain fit and healthy during this period of isolation, indeed home fitness is the number one trending topic on social media after coronavirus itself.

“Against the backdrop of the closure of gyms the demand for these types of products has increased exponentially as the population looks to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Consequently, we are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis and thus our Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will remain open where possible to allow us to do this (in accordance with the Government’s current social distancing guidance).

“There is no one else that has the range of product and range of stores to make this reasonably accessible for the whole population.”

