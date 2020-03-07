News

Gary Lineker announces the Saturday evening Match of The Day running order

Tonight’s Match of The Day running order has now been announced.

Kicking off at 10.30pm on BBC1 this Saturday night, there are seven matches in total.

This is the twenty ninth round of Premier League matches and some big results at both ends of the Premier League table.

Some decent matches but only nine goals featuring in the seven Premier League fixtures this weekend so far, quality not quantity…

The Newcastle United incident packed match having a decent placing in the running order this Saturday night.

Gary Lineker confirming that the Match of The Day running order of matches tonight is:

Liverpool v Bournemouth

Arsenal v West Ham

Southampton v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Watford

Sheffield United v Norwich City

Burnley v Tottenham

Wolves v Brighton

Remaining weekend fixtures:

Sunday 8 March:

Chelsea v Everton (2pm)

Man Utd v Man City (4.30pm)

Monday 9 March:

Leicester City v Aston Villa (8pm)

