Garth Crooks slaughters Newcastle player but high praise for another ‘This lad terrorised Southampton’

Garth Crooks has selected his best 11 performers from the weekend’s action.

The Premier League team of the weekend that has most impressed him.

Included in his top 11 is one Newcastle United player who particularly impressed him at St Mary’s.

For Garth Crooks, the Southampton v Newcastle United match was dominated by two players.

The end result set to be determined by their contribution on the day.

Garth Crooks praising one player saying he ‘terrorised’ the Saints, whilst another NUFC player in his opinion was keeping Southampton in the game.

Crooks commenting: ‘While Saint-Maximin was carving his way through the Southampton defence, Dwight Gayle was missing chances set up by the Frenchman with alarming regularity.’

Indeed, Gayle could and should have had a first half hat-trick but failed with some excellent chances.

With 11 minute to go, Garth Crooks says ASM realised he simply had to do it all himself and created and scored the winner, with a bit of help from Valery who he caught in possession.

Garth Crooks explains why he picked Allan Saint-Maximin in his Premier League team of the week and then the full eleven are listed below:

Allan Saint-Maximin:

“This lad terrorised Southampton.

“The Saints simply couldn’t cope with his pace.

“In the end Saint-Maximin decided to do it all himself and created his own chance… and converted it – aided by Southampton’s Yann Valery.

“Why the defender needed two touches and more time to clear the danger than it takes VAR to check an offside I don’t know.

“But it cost his team the match.

“Did you know?

“All three of Saint-Maximin’s goals for Newcastle in all competitions have come away from home, also netting at Sheffield United in the Premier League (and at Oxford in the FA Cup).”

Dean Henderson (Sheff Utd)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd)

Chris Basham (Sheff Utd)

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace)

James Milner (Liverpool)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)

Anthony Martial (Man Utd)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

