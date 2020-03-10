News

Former top referee rules on Southampton v Newcastle United controversial incidents

Chris Foy has reviewed controversial decisions from the weekend for the official Premier League site and has given his call on these two Southampton v Newcastle United match incidents.

Both incidents ended up going in favour of Newcastle United on Saturday,

Chris Foy looking at the two incidents where VAR was also used but did the interventions help produce the correct outcomes?

The former top ref looking at the Moussa Djenepo sending off and he believes that the Southampton player was a little unlucky to catch Isaac Hayden in the way that he did because it wasn’t intentional BUT that VAR helped produce the correct outcome of a red card regardless.

The other incident reviewed is predictably the penalty jut before half-time.

Once again Chris Foy thinks VAR helped bring about the right outcome.

However, he talks about the technology helping to confirm where the ball hit Boufal. I thought the decision was more in doubt due to the possibility of the Southampton player potentially having been fouled and that helping to cause the ball to hit his arm.

Chris Foy speaking to the official Premier League site:

Incident:

“Moussa Djenepo goes in on Isaac Hayden and plants his studs above the ankle of the Newcastle United player.

“Referee Graham Scott awards the Southampton winger a yellow card but is advised to review the incident by the VAR.

“Scott goes to the Referee Review Area and, after rewatching the incident, awards Djenepo a red card.”

Chris Foy verdict:

“It’s a red card.

“Djenepo is a little unlucky as Hayden gets to the ball just ahead of him, but it was a heavy touch by the Southampton man, who was always second favourite to get there.

“He catches Hayden late and, from his position, Scott probably can’t tell the intensity.

“But it was a good use of the monitor and the correct decision was reached.”

Incident:

“After a corner is cleared Sofiane Boufal sticks out his arm to control the ball, which hits the Southampton winger’s upper arm.

“Play is waved on, but at the next restart, the VAR advises Scott to award a penalty to Newcastle.”

Chris Foy verdict:

“Boufal clearly leans in with his arm, the referee plays on, but the VAR was able to advise him this was a clear-and-obvious error and a foul had been committed.

“The ball does hit the top of his arm, but in line with the current IFAB protocols, this is classed as handball.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

