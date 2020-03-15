Opinion

Former Newcastle United winger impressing as set for return to football league with the other Magpies

Obviously it is the current Newcastle United team and squad that occupy most of our thought.

However, always great to see young players who came through the youth set-up at NUFC, bouncing back after being released by Newcastle United.

Callum Roberts found himself without a club when this season kicked off, despite having spent time at a number of league clubs as he tried to get fixed up after being released by Newcastle at the end of June 2019.

A surprise that the winger didn’t get fixed up and then maybe an even bigger surprise when the 22 year old ended up dropping down five divisions.

Callum Roberts signing a short-term deal with Blyth Spartans in October.

Thar decision though worked out brilliantly, proving far too good for that level he took the National League North by storm, scoring 17 goals in 25 games (all competitions) from the wing and attracting interest from clubs higher up the food chain once again.

January 2020 saw him move on to Notts County, only one step higher (the National League) but with hopes of promotion back to the football league, sixth in the table when the former NUFC winger joined.

Callum Roberts said that his time at Blyth had helped him to ‘get his love back for the game’ and that certainly appears to be the case as he moves on from his Newcastle United disappointment.

In seven starts and one sub appearance, Roberts has already scored three goals.

The latest came in the 4-0 thrashing of Eastleigh which moved Notts County up to third in the National League table.

That was one of six National League matches that were played on Saturday despite the four leagues above having all games called off, an impressive crowd of 4,942 there to see the win.

In his eight appearances so far, Callum Roberts has helped his new club to five wins and a draw with only two defeats.

Good luck to him and the other Magpies in their promotion bid.

