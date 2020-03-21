News

Former Newcastle United striker sacked for refusing to take Coronavirus pay cut

With Newcastle desperate for goals to try and avoid relegation, the only striker signed in the January 2016 transfer window was Seydou Doumbia. A brilliant decision by Mike Ashley, Graham Carr and Lee Charnley.

Safe to say this deal was in no way successful for anybody involved, especially Newcastle United.

Only 29 minutes of Premier League action in three brief substitute appearances and no goals for the striker, whilst NUFC were relegated.

More recently, in August 2018, Seydou Doumbia signed with La Liga side Girona FC on a three year deal but after suffering relegation, he walked out on them and terminated his contract via a reported relegation clause.

Formerly playing in Switzerland with Basel and Young Boys, Doumbia returned to the Swiss top flight on 2 September 2019, signing a one year deal with FC Sion.

Moving forward six months and Seydou Doumbia is once again looking for a new club.

FC Sion asked their players to sign an agreement to take a wage cut during the Coronavirus crisis, after the Swiss league was stopped on 1 March 2020.

The likes of former Arsenal players Alex Song and Johan Djourou, as well as ex-Fulham midfielder Pajtim Kasami refused to do o.

Now aged 32, Seydou Doumbia also saying no to any pay cut.

Now those four players, plus five others, have been sacked by FC Sion.

Sion are eighth in the 10-team league, four points clear of relegation.

There are 13 matches left to play if/when the season resumes and interesting to see how they deal with having lost so many players.

The full lit of sacked players is Seydou Doumbia, Xavier Kouassi, Ermir Lenjani, Alex Song. Johan Djourou, Pajtim Kasami, Mickael Facchinetti, Christian Zock and Birama Ndoye,

Back in June 2016 after his loan period had ended and Newcastle relegated, rather bizarrely Seydou Doumbia claimed the loan move hadn’t been a mistake:

“The move to England was not a mistake.

“It was still an interesting experience – though not positive.

“It didn’t go exactly the way that I wanted, but in football, as in life generally, every experience is useful.

“I was not in bad condition but apparently I did not feature in Rafa Benitez’ plans.

“I can’t blame him as he makes the choices that he feels are right.”

