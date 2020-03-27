News

Former Newcastle United star says players have a duty to ‘give back’ and contribute to fighting fund

It is time for the players at Newcastle United and every other major club to now ‘give back’ in this time of national (and international) crisis.

That is the message from former Newcastle United star Andros Townsend.

The #FootballUnited campaign is being co-ordinated by Unique Sports Management (USM) who represent Andros Townsend, after the idea was raised by the now Crystal Palace winger and other players they look after. USM kicking things off themselves with a £10,000 donation.

As well as Andros Townsend, other players involved in launching this initiative were Hector Bellerin, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Reece James and Callum Wilson.

The proceeds donated to #FootballUnited will be used by the National Emergencies Trust to support elderly and vulnerable people affected by the current crisis.

The players who have launched this campaign want fellow professionals and other people involved in football to follow suit and contribute to #FootballUnited.

The initial aim was to raise £100,000 but with so many high profile and wealthy players backing this from the start, surely that amount will be quickly surpassed, if it hasn’t been already.

A joint statement from the players involved in setting up the initiative saying:

“Now is the time for the football community to show solidarity and work together to help those who need urgent help, resources and care.

“Working alongside the National Emergencies Trust, we hope that the #FootballUnited campaign will generate vital funds to reach those local communities and charities at the time when they need it most”.

As for one-time Newcastle winger Andros Townsend, he has made his own personal plea for other Premier League players to step up and contribute.

Andros Townsend speaking to BBC Sport:

“These guys (the general public, including the vulnerable and elderly), they support us on a Saturday through thick and thin.

“The general public effectively pay our wages with their season tickets and their subscriptions to the TV services so, at times like this, we have to give back.

“Wilfred Zaha is giving properties to NHS workers so everyone is trying to find their own little way to kind of help in these troubled times and hopefully I can do that with #FootballUnited.”

