News

Former Newcastle United star Nobby Solano now apologises for arrest in Peru

Former Newcastle United star Nobby Solano has now apologised after being arrested by Peruvian police.

Solano arrested for being away from his house in Lima, during tight quarantine hours set up to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

An 8pm curfew in place in Peru and Nobby Solano breaking that curfew after what he says was a lunch that went on longer than expected at a neighbour’s house.

Peruvian radio station RPP News interview with Nobby Solano:

“Those who know me know that I have tried to handle myself in the best way.

“I went to a lunch and end up in a situation like this one at night that was not a party.

“It was just a meeting, a lunch that I was invited to by a neighbour.

“I obviously regret this very much and I ask for forgiveness.

“I am not going to justify it.

“It is very tough for everyone but the most important thing is our health.

“Without that we can’t do anything.”

Solano was released shortly after he had been taken to the Police station, media in Peru saying the Police had registered the incident, in total more than 18,000 people in Peru having been similarly detained already, for breaking the curfew/quarantine restrictions.

The Mag – Earlier today (Friday 27 March 2020):

Nobby Solano has been arrested for breaching Coronavirus laws.

The former Newcastle United midfielder arrested in the La Molina district of Lima.

The National Police having to climb the perimeter walls of the residence to gain access after those inside failed to allow them entry.

When they gained access, Libero report that the Police found six people in the middle of a ‘party’, which breaches the strict social isolation laws in Peru as they attempt to stop the virus spreading.

As well as Nobby Solano, another former Peruvian midfielder Pablo Zegarra was also in the property and found himself detained by the Police as well.

When arrested, the now forty five year old Nobby Solano is reported to have said ‘What party’, saying it had been simply a ‘meeting’ with friends. Though whether party or meeting, it would still appear to be breaking the strict isolation laws that have been brought in during this international emergency.

Solano was later reported to have been allowed to leave the Police station, though no clarification on whet

