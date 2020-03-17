News

Former Newcastle United star leading fight for title as Turkish league continues behind closed doors

Whilst most club football is suspended around Europe and indeed the rest of the world, for two former Newcastle United players it is business as usual.

The Turkish league is continuing and trying and see out the season, though behind closed doors.

After this past weekend’s games there are only eight rounds of matches remaining and it is all to play for at the top.

Trabzonspor headed into the weekend top the table, ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir on goal difference.

Former Newcastle United striker Demba Ba opened the scoring for Instanbul Basaksehir.

That was Ba’s 10th goal of the season from only 11 league matches (plus nine sub appearances).

As it gets to the sharp end of the season, Demba Ba is in brilliant form and has been directly involved in 13 goals in the last 10 games, scoring nine and four asssists.

Even more remarkably, the one-time NUFC player has now scored six goals from his last seven shots.

Trabzonspor did get the equaliser though and so the positions remain the same, Ba’s club second only on goal difference with only eight games left.

Demba Ba turns 35 in May and another former Newcastle striker turns 35 in June.

Papiss Cisse is also still in great form, playing for Alanyaspor who are sixth in the table, ten points off the top two.

The goals are still flowing for Cisse, with 16 in 22 league matches (and two as a sub) so far.

