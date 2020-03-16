News

Football Federation calls on UEFA to cancel 2020 Euros so that league seasons can be completed

What looks set to be a pivotal UEFA meeting takes place on Tuesday.

They have invited representatives of all 55 UEFA member associations to the video conference meeting.

The meeting called in order to make plans for dealing with the Coronavirus issues.

The boards of all the European domestic leagues have also been invited and the discussions are set to cover all domestic and European competitions

Top of the list is set to be the 2020 Euros.

The Italian Football Federation has now called for the postponement of those 2020 Euros ahead of the UEFA meeting, in order to give time to complete the Serie A season and domestic campaigns in other leagues.

Italian Football Federation President Gabriele Gravina speaking to Sportmediaset:

“We will propose that UEFA postpone the European Championships.

“We will then try to get to the end of this season’s championship [Serie A] because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs.

“If the league were to resume at the beginning of May, I would leave the question of training for the moment.

“Let us leave the boys [players] at home [for the time being], they have to recover their physical and mental energy.”

Previously, the Italian Football Federation had talked of the Serie A season potentially not being completed, as well as the possibility of a much shortened process of play-offs involving small numbers of clubs to decide key issues.

However, there appears to now be far more optimism in Italy that Serie A could be completed, if things fall into place, although clearly the 2020 Euros would need to be cancelled tomorrow as a first step.

The Italian authorities and clubs aren’t anticipating games in April BUT do see the start of May as the time when matches could begin again, allowing hope of the Italian league finishing by 30 June, or possibly taking up part of July as well if needed.

Football Italia have explained how Serie A’s season could be completed if the plan comes together successfully:

‘The most likely plan to get Serie A finished in time for June 30 would be to resume May 2, then play nine weekends and three midweek games along with five dates for European cups.

Multiple sources including La Repubblica and La Gazzetta dello Sport outline what would be a new calendar once the Coronavirus pandemic has allowed football to return.

A more likely scenario would be resuming training in mid-April and playing on the weekend of Saturday 2 May.

This means clubs would have to play 17 matches between Serie A and cup competitions over nine weekends and three midweek rounds.

The Coppa Italia would then be sacrificed, pushed into next season.’

