Fan group asks Mike Ashley for urgent return of 2020/21 season ticket payments taken from Newcastle fans

Many Newcastle United fans woke this morning to find that full payment had been taken for next their 2020/21 season ticket.

This despite nobody having any idea when next season will start, or indeed when this current one can be concluded.

Other Premier League clubs have offered their fans a payment holiday if paying monthly in advance for next season, to help their supporters during this period of extreme financial pressures, as well as health/safety ones.

However, Mike Ashley has so far refused to do the same and thousand of Newcastle fans are set to have their monthly payments taken out of their bank accounts in the coming days.

In advance of today’s direct debit payments taken by the club, NUFC fan groups Toon For Change and NUST had appealed to Mike Ashley and the club not to take the money and give fans some financial breathing space, only for those appeals to be ignored.

Not to be deterred, Toon For Change have now written to Mike Ashley via the club, asking for the ‘urgent return of 2020/21 season ticket payments taken from Newcastle fans’ as well as all current direct debit payments to be suspended…

A letter sent by Toon For Change to Mike Ashley / Newcastle United, care of Stephen Tickle, the NUFC Box Office Manager:

Request for the urgent return of 2020/21 season ticket payments

Dear Stephen,

We are disappointed to have been contacted by a number of Toon For Change members, who today have been charged in full for season tickets for the 2020/21 season.

“At a time when the current season is suspended and with no concrete plans to move forward this season or next, we believe Newcastle United should have followed the lead of many other Premier League clubs in suspending payments until a more appropriate date.

On behalf of our 1000 members, Toon For Change asks that at a time of considerable financial uncertainty and hardship for many individuals and households, that the club urgently returns the money taken from supporters for 2020/21 season, in the next 7 working days.

Fans have faithfully supported Newcastle United financially through thick and thin and we implore you to repay the faith shown by our supporters, in what is a time of genuine need.

To reiterate, we ask that all current direct debit payments are suspended and monies returned to those that have already paid until a more certain time, at which point plans can be put in place. We look forward to your urgent response.

Yours faithfully,

Joe Moore, member of Toon For Change

