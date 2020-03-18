News

FA decision announced on whether 2020 FA Cup will go ahead if/when Coronavirus under control

Newcastle United were only eight days away from their first FA Cup sixth round match in 14 years when the Coronavirus brought football to a halt.

Wins over Rochdale, Oxford and West Brom had seen Newcastle progress to a quarter-final against Manchester City, the game scheduled for this Saturday night at 7pm.

When those arrangements were made, seems an awful long time ago now.

FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham has now gone public with the plans to try and finish this season.

This followed the UEFA announcement that the 2020 Euros had been delayed by a year in the hope it would help allow domestic league seasons to be concluded.

I thought Mark Bullingham was impressive when getting his message out.

The FA’s CEO striking the right balance.

Bullingham saying that without question the most important thing is people’s health, always coming first.

However, he also said that the football authorities will continue to make plans as they monitor the ongoing situation and IF/WHEN is is deemed safe to start up football once again, they will be doing everything possible to finish off this season.

As to what this would entail, Mark Bullingham reassured Newcastle fans and those of the other clubs still in the FA Cup, that the plan would be to bring the 2020 FA Cup to a conclusion, as well as the various leagues.

Mark Bullingham:

“Everyone’s priority [purely in relation to football] is to finish this season.

“That’s one of the main reasons for delaying the Euros, to allow a window that, if the virus gets under control, there will be a window to potentially finish the season.

“At the moment, we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re planning every eventuality, so that we can react. The most important thing at the moment is people’s health.

“Clearly from our point of view, the FA Cup is incredibly important.

“We are talking the priority being that, whenever football can be played again, to complete the domestic season – we are talking about both the league and the FA Cup.

“We would all like, including all the international federations, the domestic season to be finished.

“That is one of the main reasons for delaying the Euros to allow, if the virus gets under control, a window to potentially finish the season.

“Football is not our number one priority right now as a nation, so clearly we have to work with everyone to make sure we bring this pandemic under control, then we work out how football can fit in as and when that is done.

“We are building up every scenario plan and every eventuality so when we get told football is safe, we will react accordingly.”

