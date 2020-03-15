News

Ex Newcastle United midfielder says cancel FA Cup and just concentrate on Premier League

Jermaine Jenas has given his verdict on tackling the Coronavirus impact on football.

The former Newcastle United midfielder believes getting rid of the FA Cup should be the first step.

Jenas declaring: ‘Get rid of this season’s cup competitions and finish the league when we can.’

Which presumably includes cancelling the Europa League and Champions League as well.

I think international competitions need to be knocked on the head immediately and moving this summer’s Euros back to 2021 looks a no-brainer.

However, with only seven games in total to be completed in the FA Cup, it is surely a case of waiting to see if they can be fitted into whatever rearranged schedule might be possible, depending on how the Coronavirus nightmare pans out.

As a Newcastle fan obviously I have a vested interest, reaching the sixth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 14 years.

At the same time though, surely completing seven FA Cup matches is far more achievable than the 92 Premier League games still left to play. The thing is, for the Premier League to complete their season, every one of those games would have to be played, even if just one of the 92 wasn’t able to be completed, that would make the rest worthless.

Jermaine Jenas speaking to BBC Sport:

“We have to think smaller right now.

“Get rid of this season’s cup competitions and finish the league when we can, even if it means moving the Euros to 2021.

“I do think the domestic leagues are the most important.

“It’s impossible to please everybody, and only 50% of the Premier League clubs would be happy if the league was to finish right now.

“Liverpool would miss out on the title and Sheffield United and Wolves would not be able to qualify for the Champions League.

“Promotion from the Championship and relegation from the Premier League is huge financially, so that is why I say the cup competitions might have to take the hit.”

