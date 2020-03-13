News

Emergency meeting of all 20 Premier League clubs on Friday morning – ‘Future fixtures’ statement to follow

The Premier League have reacted to news that Mikel Arteta as contracted the Coronavirus.

Thursday bringing an official Arsenal statement that the Gunners boss had self-isolated, along with the first team squad and other staff.

Brighton then announcing that their home match with Arsenal on Saturday was postponed.

Yesterday also brought confirmation that Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for the virus.

Chelsea’s statement saying the player had self isolated and they expected this would be the case for the entire first team squad as well.

However, no confirmation so far that their match at Aston Villa on Saturday is cancelled.

Late on Thursday, the Premier League released their own brief statement as they reacted to this Coronavirus news.

That brief statement (see below) simply told us that the 20 clubs have now called ‘an emergency club meeting tomorrow (Friday) morning regarding future fixtures.’

Earlier on Thursday it had been widely anticipated that the government would move to ban large gatherings of people, including at sporting events. This would have left the Premier League clubs having to decide whether to suspend the match schedule, or play games behind closed doors (or with minimal numbers allowed).

However, instead the government decided to still hold off on a ban on large gatherings, despite the numbers of positive tests now starting to rise rapidly. Wednesday announcing an increase of 83 and Thursday seeing 140 added, making it 596 positive tests in the UK before no doubt Friday brings an even larger rise.

Whilst the government held off, it now looks very likely that the Premier League will now make a move of their own.

The official statement says there will be a further statement released after this morning’s meeting. Whether this will mean an instant suspension of all Premier League remains to be seen, with Newcastle United v Sheffield United and the rest of the weekend programme, perhaps the first to go the distance.

Premier League Official Statement released:

League to convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19

‘In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.

The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.’

