Eddie Howe says he has no choice but to plan for playing Newcastle United in 17 days time

Eddie Howe is currently waiting for his players to return to training.

Like pretty much every Premier League squad, the Bournemouth players are currently staying away from the training ground.

As things stand they are due back to training on Monday (23 March) and with almost all internationals already called off, in theory he and other managers will have a full squad available to prepare for the next game.

Of course this isn’t normal circumstances and Eddie Howe says that with it being a constantly developing and changing situation due to the Coronavirus, everybody just has to go with the flow and follow directions from the authorities.

Howe says that he has little choice but to just get on and do his normal job unless told otherwise, which is to prepare for the next match.

As things stand, that is home to Newcastle United on Saturday 4 April.

The initial Premier League three week suspension of games set to end then.

Whilst fair to say not many people believe there is much/any chance of play actually resuming that weekend, Eddie Howe says preparing for this match is all he can do as things stand: ‘To try and get plans in place for events that may follow ahead of us. So just to try and make sure we are not caught short depending on what scenario unfolds.’

Eddie Howe, as always, speaking well about the situation overall.

Eddie Howe talking to AFCB TV and asked what his plans are, Bournemouth’s players currently scheduled to be back at training on Monday (23 March):

“My plans are pretty normal bar the taking of the training sessions (until Monday).

“So it’s to prepare for our next game, which is Newcastle.

“To try and get plans in place for events that may follow ahead of us.

“So just to try and make sure we are not caught short depending on what scenario unfolds.”

The initial suspension of games until Saturday 4 April:

“I personally think that it was the right decision.

“I think now that we have to make sure that everyone’s health around the world takes priority.

“We’ll follow the guidelines given obviously but I think there comes a time when you have to put the health of the players and the immediate staff here first, but also it’s more than that, it’s the health of supporters, stewards and everyone connected, that makes the game of football go ahead.

“With what we’re being told and what may lie ahead for us in terms of the country, the health of everyone, the elderly especially is the most important thing.

“It’s difficult to have too many thoughts (about what will happen in terms of finishing this season).

“I know there’s been a lot of things bandied about and people speaking about different scenarios.

“I think it is one of those situations where we just have to wait for what the Premier League discuss and what they ultimately come up with.

“We will then follow whatever plan is given.

“It’s strange, it’s only been a few days, but already I’m missing football.

“For me, playing football is what we’re here to do but if we can’t then I think we have to respect that.

“You have got the problem of players being out of contract (if the season continues beyond the end of June) so there’s a whole host of things they are going to have to consider and try and make the right call for the league, for the players, for the supporters, it’s a difficult mix.

“I don’t think there’s going to be one scenario that fits everybody.

“People will probably have to take a hit, someone will have to take a hit down the line, I just hope it’s not us.”

