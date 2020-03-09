News

Dramatic shift in Premier League relegation odds as Newcastle make it 2 wins in 11

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after this latest round of games, Newcastle winning at Southampton.

Before the season started, the bookies made Newcastle United a comfortable mid-table finisher.

However, after 29 games it is interesting to see how they view it now, as we are now into March 2020 and only nine games remaining..

Newcastle went into Saturday’s game at St Mary’s in shocking form, the worst in the Premier League over the last 10 matches.

Only one win and seven points from a possible thirty.

As for goals, none at all in the last four and only seven in the last twelve PL matches.

This is how the Premier League table now looks on Monday morning after that ASM goal won the game in an eventful match at Southampton.:

So when it comes to the bookies and the Premier League relegation odds, what difference has only a second win in eleven PL games meant?

A massive amount as it happens.

With it heading to the sharp end and less than a quarter of the season left now, that win has taken Newcastle’s relegation odds from 5/1 on Saturday morning, to now 25/1 outsiders for the drop.

A huge bonus at the weekend was the fact that of the teams below Newcastle before the matches, four lost (Norwich, Bournemouth, West Ham and Watford) and only Brighton picked up a point.

Consequently those five are still amongst the six favourites to go down.

Aston Villa are currently second favourites to go down but have two games in hand and if they win at Leicester tonight would actually move up to fifth bottom in the table.

The updated Premier League relegation odds from Paddy Power (in brackets the odds before this weekend’s matches):

1/25 (1/16) Norwich

4/7 (4/7) Aston Villa

8/15 (4/7) Bournemouth

9/5 (2/1) West Ham

9/4 (10/3) Watford

11/4 (11/4) Brighton

25/1 (5/1) Newcastle United

35/1 (66/1) Southampton

