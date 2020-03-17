News

Date reported for Chinese Super League to start playing again – Encouragement for Premier League

The Chinese Super League season was due to begin its season on 22 February 2020.

However, with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, an announcement was made in January that the league season was postponed until some point in the future when health concerns had receded.

After a dramatic reduction in the number of reported cases of Coronavirus in China, the Chinese Super League could now be set to belatedly kick off.

It has now been reported by Wild East News (an English source of sports news in China) that the football season will soon be resumed, with their information that games could kick off as early as 18 April 2020.

A host of Chinese Super League teams were spending pre-season overseas anyway and then when the Coronavirus issue became serious, others did the same. Rafa Benitez and Dalian Yifang were amongst those spending an extended time in Europe, in their case Spain, due to the health issues in China.

Now the whole situation has turned and Chinese Super League squads are returning home, a mixture of it becoming less safe in Europe and fears easing in China.

As the players arrive back in China to start preparations for the Chinese Super League belatedly kicking off, they have one extra obstacle in their way.

Players, staff and officials of each club must immediately be quarantined for 14 days on arrival back in China, along with anybody else coming into the country from overseas.

So a period of self isolation awaits the squads before they step up training for when matches resume.

It will give a lot of encouragement to the European leagues, once the Chinese Super League do manage to get their season kicked off.

