Danny Rose ‘Over the moon’ with first win in six months and his hopes for what next with Newcastle

It hasn’t been the easiest of starts for Danny Rose at Newcastle United.

Frozen out at Tottenham, the defender made a temporary move to Tyneside to get regular football to ensure his place in England’s squad for the summer Euros.

However, it appears most Newcastle fans are questioning how he is getting a game for NUFC based on his performances so far.

Danny Rose was maybe marginally better on Saturday but in the fan player ratings from Southampton, only Gayle and Ritchie were rated lower than Rose’s 5.2 out of 10.

Certainly, if Willems or Dummett were fit, it would be very hard/impossible for Steve Bruce to justify keeping Danny Rose in the team, the other two January loan signings were dropped on Saturday.

Having created chances in the first half after Southampton went down to 10 men, it was a different story after the break as Southampton looked so comfortable, until ASM swooped with 11 minute to go, Danny Rose saying: ‘I think people need to realise that it’s not easy playing against ten men.’

After two defeats and a point from the poor 0-0 draw with Burnley, this was a first Premier League winning start for the loan defender, Danny Rose declaring he was ‘over the moon’ after Saturday’s victory.

It was actually the first time in six months that Rose had started in a Premier League win, the last one ironically was a 2-1 win for Spurs over Southampton in September.

It brings his total to four Premier League wins all season for Danny Rose, amongst the six defeats was the NUFC win at Spurs back in August.

The loan signing now has two aims (three if you include keeping his place in the team), ensure Premier League safety ASAP and progress in the FA Cup.

Two tough games up next, Sheffield United and Manchester City, big fortnight for Newcastle United awaits.

Danny Rose talking to official site:

“Considering we missed some great chances in the first half, you sort of think that maybe you’ve missed your chance to capitalise on them having ten men.

“But I think people need to realise that it’s not easy playing against ten men.

“It’s another clean sheet and it’s been a great week for the football club; we’re three games unbeaten, we’ve had two clean sheets in a row and it’s a great win. It’s one step closer to safety.

“I didn’t see the tackle (that led to Djenepo’s red card) but, from my point of view, it’s the waiting game; it’s a bit of suspense and you just hope the decision goes your way.

“It’s gone for us today and we’re thankful.

“We’re over the moon that we managed to capitalise, though it’s probably the hardest chance out of the lot that we’ve had today.

“Overall, it’s been a massive week.

“Against Burnley we restricted them to very few chances, and on Tuesday against West Brom it was the best performance since I’ve been here.

“We looked so comfortable, fluid, and we created chances. We ended up conceding two sloppy goals – we know that – but there were a lot of positives to take out of that game.

“Today we’ve kept a clean sheet, we’ve kept the belief and once we scored we showed great maturity to keep the ball.

“We’ve had to change formation and I think we’ve dealt with it immensely.

“I’m looking forward now to hopefully getting one more win, and then maybe we can relax and sort of enjoy our football, instead of looking over your shoulder and hoping that other teams have lost.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

