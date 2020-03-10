News

Current Newcastle United star revealed as one of the youngest in Europe to play 100 top level games

A new report on the youngest players in Europe football to play 100 top level games, has shown one current Newcastle United star to feature highly.

The CIES Football Observatory report looked at how quickly players had made it to 100 league appearances.

However, the criteria was that the games had to be in the ‘big five’ European leagues.

This being the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Premier League, Serie A and La Liga.

This report only applied to current players as well, those still playing.

As you can see, a Newcastle United star at number 36 in this list:

Allan Saint-Maximin reaching 100 big five league appearances at the age of 21.58 years, just ahead of Mesut Ozil.

The winger reached 100 league games when with Nice last season.

In total, ASM has now made 145 league appearances in three of the five big European Leagues, playing for six different clubs. Not bad going for somebody who is still only 22 years of age.

The Allan Saint-Maximin league appearances so far:

12 Saint Etienne

16 Hannover 96

34 Bastia

1 Monaco

64 Nice

18 Newcastle United

ASM turns 23 this Thursday (12 March) and lets hope he hits future league milestones of 200 and 300 games etc, still in black and white.

CIES Football Observatory also made mention of reaching other landmarks.

Eden Hazard the first one (of current players) to reach both 200 and 300 league appearances in the big five leagues.

Only five other current players played 300 games before their 27th birthday and these included two former Newcastle players: James Milner, Moussa Sissoko, Iker Muniain, Miralem Pjanić and Cesc Fàbregas.

