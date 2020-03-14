News

Coronavirus impact reaches Newcastle’s neighbours Gateshead FC – Staff self-isolating

Gateshead FC have been forced to cancel today’s match as a number of staff are self-isolating due to Coronavirus concerns.

Whilst Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two matches have all been called off for the next three weeks.

The National League, National League North and National League South are continuing to play, unless a specific issue prevents any particular match.

Newcastle’s neighbours were due to play at Southport today but were forced to call the game off.

This was a knock-on effect from Harrogate Town being impacted by Coronavirus. A number of Gateshead first team staff had travelled to Harrogate for an under 19s match on Wednesday.

These Gateshead FC staff now self-isolating as a precaution in line with government advice.

Good luck to Gateshead FC and all other smaller clubs further down the food chain.

For Premier League clubs and fans the Coronavirus is a serious problem. However, for smaller clubs who are so reliant on playing matches that generate gate money and other revenues just to struggle by, here’s hoping as many as possible can survive this current crisis.

Gateshead Official Statement:

Saturday’s game at Haig Avenue has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation

We regret to inform supporters that our Vanarama National League North fixture at Southport on Saturday has been postponed.

Members of the club’s first-team staff travelled to Harrogate Town for a National League U19 Alliance fixture on Wednesday, and thus came into contact with members of Harrogate staff who are now under self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Gateshead Football Club are taking the precautionary measures which have been recommended by Her Majesty’s Government, and members of staff who travelled will now be under precautionary self-isolation.

As a result, Saturday’s fixture at Haig Avenue has unfortunately been postponed, and any further updates regarding future fixtures will be communicated in due course.’

