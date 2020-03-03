News

Confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom – 6 changes as Lazaro, Schar, Bentaleb, Saint-Maximin all start

The Newcastle team v West Brom has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at the Hawthorns at 8pm.

The Magpies looking to end a desperate run of 14 years since the last FA Cup sixth round appearance.

Paul Dummett, Ciaran Clark and Jetro Willems are of course ruled out for the season. Andy Carroll has still not returned to training.

Steve Bruce on Monday also indicated that the likes of Dwight Gayle, Jonjo Shelvey and Javier Manquillo wouldn’t be asked to play twice within 72 hours, having made their first starts in a while against Burnley.

The confirmed Newcastle team v West Brom:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Bentaleb, Sean Longstaff, Lazaro, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Steve Bruce making six changes, choosing to play Manquillo twice inside a few days, despite only coming back on Saturday after two months out.

In: Lazaro, Schar, Bentaleb, Saint-Maximin, Sean Longstaff, Darlow

Out: Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle, Dubravka, Fernandez

Subs:

Elliot, Shelvey, Ritchie, Gayle, Lejeune, Yedlin, M. Longstaff

West Brom have made a massive NINE changes to their Championship side, surely this is Newcastle’s game to lose…

Compare the Steve Bruce starting eleven to the predicted Newcastle team v West Brom we featured earlier.

