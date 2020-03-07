News

Confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton – Gayle, Almiron, ASM, Ritchie, Shelvey all start

The Newcastle team v Southampton has just been confirmed.

Newcastle kicking off their match at St Mary’s at 3pm.

The Magpies looking to end a desperate run of only one win in their last ten Premier League matches, with only seven goals in the last twelve, no goals at all in the last four.

Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems are of course ruled out for the season.

Andy Carroll has still not returned to training.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning also confirmed that Ciaran Clark is set to have an ankle operation and won’t be playing again this season.

Meanwhile the NUFC Head Coach confirmed that there were no new injuries, only slight concern was Javier Manquillo feeling ‘sore’ after two games only three days apart, following two months out injured.

The confirmed Newcastle team v Southampton:

Dubravka, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, ASM, Almiron, Gayle

Subs:

Darlow, Schär, Joelinton, Yedlin, Lazaro, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb

