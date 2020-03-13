News

Charlie Nicholas with bizarre claim on Allan Saint-Maximin

Charlie Nicholas has been talking about Newcastle United and in particular, two NUFC players.

The pair in question being Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Charlie Nicholas thinks that in the case of the Paraguayan international: ‘Miguel Almiron can be the difference’ for Newcastle United, in terms of winning games, such as against Sheffield United on Saturday.

As for the French winger though, Charlie Nicholas rather bizarrely and lazily claims: ‘Saint-Maximin can beat four players and miss from two yards.’

When exactly has this happened?

Yes ASM is an exciting player who takes people on and like most persistent dribblers, will have his good and bad moments. However, the fact is that poor shooting from great positions hasn’t been a stand out problem.

The main problem for most of the season has been that Steve Bruce has had the team so defensive, ASM’s starting point is usually close to our own goal, not the opposition’s. So if he does manage to get up the pitch, he tends to have minimal support and most of his shots have been from distance. Miguel Almiron it has been much the same and arguably his shooting in the Premier League has been a lot worse than Saint-Maximin’s, having had more chances and usually better ones then the Frenchman’s.

The problem for both though has been the lack of quality and numbers when it comes to NUFC attacking.

ASM does make the wrong chances at times but reality is that he isn’t really a selfish player or that much of a loose cannon.

This new updated table from TheOther14 (specialise in stats from the 14 clubs that aren’t the ‘big six’) shows just how high he rate on creating chances:

Charlie Nicholas predicts Newcastle will beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Saturday.

Here’s hoping he is right about something.

Charlie Nicholas talking to Sky Sports:

“This is another good game.

“Sheffield United are going well but they were not overly impressive against Norwich.

“The drive and commitment is always there but they did not create too many opportunities.

“Billy Sharp grabbed the goal and he will stay in the team.

“Newcastle are safe, the win last week will get them there with three or four more points I think.

“You have to compete with Sheffield United and if you can, you look at the two players that can do something different.

“Miguel Almiron can be the difference, while Allan Saint-Maximin is unpredictable but also a game changer.

“Saint-Maximin can beat four players and miss from two yards.

“How can you work him out?

“He can be frustrated with not hitting the goal but he is so positive and the fans love him.

“What will he do next?

“They have something in their team which means they can get things done.

“Prediction is Newcastle United 2 Sheffield United 1.”

