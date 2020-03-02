Opinion

Burnley fans comment on visit to Newcastle United – The match, the city, the teams, the home fans

Some interesting views from Burnley fans after the goalless draw.

Many of the visiting supporters enjoying the fact they could enjoy a day/weekend in our city, with it being the first Saturday game at St James Park between the two clubs since the early 80s.

Plenty of them enjoyed the pubs but what about the match.

There appeared to be two main threads of opinion about the game.

Newcastle’s team isn’t very good and a feeling that Sean Dyche didn’t give it a proper go, happy to sit back for the draw rather than attack a weak home side.

Burnley would now be two points off fifth if they had won on Saturday.

A few other interesting things to come out of the comments from Burnley fans.

In this age of technology where it is easy to think everybody is aware of everything everywhere else…the Burnley fans still seem totally unaware that the only reason the crowds are now showing as 52,000 is because Mike Ashley gave 10,000 free season tickets away, plus they don’t seem to know that Alan Shearer is best mates with Steve Bruce.

After the issues Newcastle fans had with the lack of space on the concourse away at Turf Moor, interesting to hear that there are similar issues for away fans at St James Park.

Burnley fans comment via their Up The Clarets message board:

‘Newcastle’s highest League attendance of the season. The only bigger crowd was, amazingly, the fourth round cup tie against Oxford. They only hit 50,000 once in the league (against Manchester United) up to Christmas.’

‘Some very good pubs in Newcastle!’

‘Today is a perfect example of why Dyche will not get one of the top jobs in football.

We’re safe in the Premier League, Newcastle are sh.te and are there for the taking and we go for a spoiling 0 – 0 draw.’

‘I just don’t think either side played that well but we should still have won with the best chance of the game.

Newcastle are a tough team to breakdown and poor up front – there have been less goals at Newcastle this year than any other ground.’

‘Sean Dyche has taken us as far as he can…..0..0 against a poor Newcastle away just isn’t good enough.’

‘Don’t know what it is about Newcastle, we always struggle to put two passes together. Must be the dazzling barcodes.’

‘Newcastle is always a good away trip, and their fans are ok, but I have commented on the potentially dangerous overcrowding of the away concourse at half time.’

‘A point is a good result but I was there and I find actively playing for a 0-0 pretty hard to stomach.

Newcastle have got nothing up front so I feel like we could have played a slightly more open match and beat them with our superior forwards.’

‘Being in the same postcode as the pitch would help.’

‘At half time I wanted to use the toilet and that meant trying to negotiate through the crowds on the concourse.

It was very cramped and at times my feet left the floor and I was moved along with the crowd. I felt really unsafe and it was dangerous.’

‘Match of the Day, that was an absolute disgrace on Saturday and all designed so Shearer could talk about Newcastle.’

‘Shearer is a bottler – he tried at management and failed miserably. He’s decided now to spend the rest of his life criticising Newcastle without suggesting anything positive.

Bruce’s record is every bit as good as Benitez so far. They look like they are not going down.’

‘It really is high up there, but as a reasonably fit chap the climb up doesn’t really bother me personally and you tend to get used to the birds eye view and stop noticing.

I really enjoy going because it reminds me so much of our place as in you can enjoy the numerous excellent pubs in the city centre.’

‘Dress it up as you want but it was a medocre performance against a very poor Newcastle side who was there for the taking.

If we are thinking of getting in Europe again we need to be beating teams like them…’

‘Newcastle have the lowest possession in the Prem. We’re second lowest.’

