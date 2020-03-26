News

Bundesliga big four show Premier League the way by making £18m commitment to other German clubs

Not for the first time, the Bundesliga is showing the Premier League how to do leadership.

Four leading German clubs have announced they are putting up 20m euros (approx (£18.3m) between them, to help support the rest of Gereman football during this crisis.

The four clubs are Bayer Leverkuen, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

They are four of the five clubs at the top of the current Bundesliga table which is at a standstill of course like every other league, however, their current league positions are almost entirely of no consequence when it comes to their taking part in this act of generosity.

The relevant factor is that the quartet are the four Bundesliga clubs that have taken part in the Champions League this 2019/20 season.

In Germany, the big money is down to Champions League participation, which is why these four clubs are putting up the £18.3m to help the other 14 Bundesliga clubs and 18 Bundeliga B clubs.

It is totally different to England, where simply being in the top tier guarantees huge money due to the Premier League TV deals.

If you look at last (2018/19) season, Bayern Munich got the biggest Bundesliga domestic/TV payout of around £55m, with Fortuna Dusseldof only around £21m.

Last season (2018/19) in the Premier League the highest was Liverpool on £152m from TV/PL and the lowest Huddersfield with £97m. So the lowest in the Premier League getting close to twice as much as the highest in the Bundesliga.

In Germany you have a far smaller professional football set-up, compared to 91 clubs across four leagues in England and even most National League clubs/teams are full-time now.

So whilst the Champions League clubs in Germany are doing their best to support the other 32 clubs in the top two divisions, in England we need the 20 Premier League clubs to show leadership and generosity in helping the 71 clubs (and more) beneath them.

BVB.DE report:

In a show of solidarity, the German Champions League participants from Dortmund, Munich, Leipzig and Leverkusen have made a pledge of €20 million. The aim of the initiative is to offer financial support to clubs in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 who are struggling due to the corona crisis.

“We have always said that we would show solidarity if clubs, through no fault of their own, should run into difficulties that they can no longer overcome themselves,” said BVB’s chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke, who added: “BVB is currently having a major impact on society through a wide range of initiatives. And naturally we are prepared to help out other professional football clubs if it is ultimately a matter of cushioning the financial effects of the pandemic.”

The four clubs will initially forego their share of the national media revenue – which has not yet been distributed – from the DFL next season. This amount, which stands at approximately €12.5 million if the current distribution model is applied, will be supplemented by an additional €7.5 million from the quartet’s own reserves.

The distribution criteria for the €20 million is to be decided by the DFL Executive Committee.

“This initiative shows that solidarity is more than just lip service in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2. The DFL Executive Committee is very thankful to the four Champions League participants for their gesture towards our community of clubs,” said DFL Executive Committee spokesman Christian Seifert.

