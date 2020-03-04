Videos

Brilliant video footage as ‘Ridiculous support’ of 5,000+ Newcastle fans celebrate goal and Miggy chant

Newcastle fans never fail to amaze me.

Despite everything that is thrown at them and all the knockbacks, they keep coming back for more.

Mike Ashley has now been at NUFC for almost 13 years now and the hatred towards him is as intense as it has ever been, the owner having to give away 10,000 free season tickets due to thousands of hardcore regulars feeling they can no longer bear to hand money over to him.

Yet the away support is quite unbelievable still.

On Tuesday night there were thousands and thousands of empty seats in the home sections.

In contrast, the 5,050 away allocation was swiftly sold out to season ticket holders.

The never even reaching members, never mind the general public.

Over 5,000 fans on a Tuesday night travelling 400+ miles round trip is astounding, especially when it is a club ran with zero ambition.

What is even more ridiculous, is that if the tickets had been available, Newcastle would have taken 10,000+ last night, that is what getting to the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 14 years does to you.

Enjoy this quality video footage of Newcastle fans celebrating and Miggy Almiron chant:

Stats from BBC Sport:

West Brom 2 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 3 March 2020 8pm

Goals:

West Brom:

Phillips 74, Zohore 90+3

Newcastle:

Almiron 33, 45+1, Lazaro 47

Possession was WBA 48% Newcastle 52%

Total shots were WBA 18 Newcastle 15

Shots on target were WBA 7 Newcastle 7

Corners were WBA 6 Newcastle 2

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Rose, Sean Longstaff, Bentaleb, Lazaro (Lejeune 90+1), Almiron (Shelvey 71), Joelinton, Saint-Maximim (Gayle 80)

Unused Subs:

Elliot, Yedlin, Ritchie, Matty Longstaff

Crowd: (NUFC 5,050)

