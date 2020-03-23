News

Bizarre report claims season performance of Newcastle United has been far better than Leicester City

A new report has rated each Premier League club performance over the season so far, before matches were suspended earlier this month.

It was actually only 14 days ago that the last PL game was played, though for all of us it feels far far longer than that…

Monday 9 March saw Leicester City thump Aston Villa 4-0, a result which cemented their third place in the Premier League only four points behind second place Manchester City. The Foxes now eight points clear of those chasing the top four Champions League spot, though effectively 10 points if UEFA keep to their ban of Man City from European competition.

Leicester City are also 19 points and 10 league positions ahead of Newcastle United…

Yet this new report puts NUFC as having a far better season than Leicester so far. Very bizarre.

We know that with Mike Ashley forcing Rafa Benitez out of the club and Ashley making no attempt to keep the clubs only goalscorers (Rondon and Perez) he ensured a chaotic summer. However, once Steve Bruce was appointed, the kind of funds that Rafa had been denied (forced to make a £20m profit on transfers in summer 2018) were spent to an extent, with around £65m spent in summer 2019.

If Newcastle had experienced similar seasons so far, you could definitely make a case for Steve Bruce/NUFC having performed better than Leicester City BUT surely a nonsense to claim it on what we have seen.

Leicester a constant in the top few clubs this season, whilst Newcastle and Bruce have carried incredible luck to be outside the relegation zone, picking up so many points when the 90 minutes action said they shouldn’t have.

On top of that, Leicester have played exciting often brilliant football, whilst Newcastle fans have experienced the most boring football many Newcastle fans have ever seen, far worse than under Rafa. Leicester have scored more than twice as many PL goals (58 v 25) than Newcastle and conceded far less (28 v 41).

As for playing each other, Leicester knocked Newcastle out of the League Cup at St James Park on their way to the semis and in the league have had an 8-0 aggregate thrashing of NUFC, 5-0 at the King Power and 3-0 at SJP.

If Newcastle end up finishing the season in 13th or so it won’t have been a disaster but hardly any kind of success. Mike Ashley may have got rid of Perez and Rondon but Steve Bruce inherited the rest of a squad that had the eighth best form in the final 28 games of the 2018/19 season and the fifth best in the final 16 PL matches of Rafa’s final season.

How Talksport rate the seasons of Leicester City and Newcastle United:

Newcastle – Grade: A

The departure of Rafael Benitez last summer left a sour taste in the mouth of Newcastle fans, especially when Steve Bruce was handpicked as the Spaniard’s replacement as manager.

But the Magpies have surpassed many people’s expectations that they would go down this season and are currently eight points clear of the bottom three.

They’re similar to Crystal Palace in the sense that they don’t have many goalscorers among their ranks but Bruce has moulded them into a well-organised outfit that knows how to pick up important points.

Leicester – Grade: B

Very few could have predicted Leicester would have been as high as third at this point in the season even though a number of their students are very promising talents.

A 9-0 thumping of Southampton remains the high point of the season but manager Brendan Rodgers will be mindful they aren’t getting distracted lately.

They won their last league match but were winless in four leading up to that. That’s not the kind of form a team hoping to qualify for the Champions League should get in.

