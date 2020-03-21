Opinion

BBC1 choose very apt replacement to show with Newcastle United v Manchester City postponed

It should have been Newcastle United v Manchester City tonight.

Over 52,000 packed into St James Park, the vast majority there to cheer on NUFC into the semi-finals and the first of two trips to Wembley.

Whilst for those of us sitting at home, we would be there in front of the TV at 7pm, the game broadcast live to the nation via BBC1.

As we all know though, the Coronavirus has now changed so many carefully laid plans.

Newcastle City Centre a ghost town today and tonight, not one person eating and drinking in restaurants and bars pre and post-match, not one person inside St James Park watching the game.

Instead, all of us are stuck in the house.

So what have BBC1 came up with as a replacement for Newcastle United v Manchester City?

Well it is actually quite apt, in the circumstances.

BBC1 7pm – Marvel’s Avengers Assemble

‘The director of Shield gathers an elite team of superheroes to save Earth.’

Sadly, for many of us at the moment, the sheer scale of what is happening at the minute makes it feel like it is a battle to save the very way we live our lives, as well as of course the very serious threat to those individuals who have and will contract the virus.

For me tonight though, I need a shift off worrying about saving the Earth and the way we live our lives.

Instead I will be tuning in to Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, for a bit of a laugh to raise the spirits.

Tonight is having to take place without a studio audience and could well be the final one Ant and Dec are able to do for the time being, due to the Coronavirus.

It is a bit like depression bingo, ticking off one by one all the things that enhance your life and are no longer available…

Going to St James Park

Watching football on TV

A drink in the pub

Going out for a meal

Going on holiday

New episodes of your favourite TV shows

Whenever life gets back to some kind of normality, hopefully we will all appreciate what we have got, a whole lot more.

