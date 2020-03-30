News

BBC Sport visitors name in order the top 10 best ever Premier League strikers

Alan Shearer last week named his best ever 10 Premier League strikers of this modern era.

The short list was drawn up by the Match of The Day commentary team.

The Newcastle United legend putting himself, rightfully, at the very top.

Ian Wright acknowledging that was the only proper place for Alan Shearer: ‘The amount of goals he scored, and where he did it. I’ve grown to love Al but I did used to hate him – because I was so jealous!’

That Alan Shearer top 10 is below but now BBC Sport have revealed the results after asking fans to give them their own preference of the top 10 Premier League strikers.

By Sunday almost 90,000 people had voted via BBC Sport and this was the overall outcome of their top to bottom list:

Alan Shearer

Thierry Henry

Sergio Aguero

Wayne Rooney

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Cristiano Ronaldo

Didier Drogba

Harry Kane

Luis Suarez

Andy Cole

The Alan Shearer all-time Top 10 strikers in order, one to ten, as told to the Match of the Day podcast:

Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane, Andy Cole

Interesting to compare Shearer’s and the BBC Sport visitors best ever lists to this one, showing the ten players who have scored the most Premier League goals:

260 Alan Shearer

208 Wayne Rooney

187 Andy Cole

180 Sergio Agüero

177 Frank Lampard

175 Thierry Henry

163 Robbie Fowler

162 Jermain Defoe

150 Michael Owen

149 Les Ferdinand

