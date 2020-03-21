News

BBC Sport announcement – To the rescue with revised schedule

A lot of talk in recent times about ditching the license fee but BBC Sport have come to the rescue yet again.

With the Coronavirus impacting on everything, including sport, they have come up with a revised schedule (see below).

Today sees a range of programmes to try and fill some of the void left by no football until the foreseeable.

Whilst the flagship BBC Sport programme Match of The Day returns at 10.20pm tonight, with Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

They will be debating great Premier League captains, which will be handy with having one in the studio…

We all have to thank the BBC for their very clever move last Saturday night, when they originally replaced MOTD with Mrs Brown’s Boys.

With the world such a depressing place, they clearly put that horror show of a programme on, only to show that things could get even worse…if it was to become a permanent fixture instead of MOTD.

BBC Sport announcement:

Match of the Day will return on Saturday as part of a variety of football content on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this weekend.

Football in England has been suspended until at least 30 April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

But the BBC will continue to provide programmes featuring interviews, debate and repeats of FA Cup classics.

This includes Match of the Day, in a new visualised version of the new MOTD podcast, at 22:20 GMT on Saturday.

In the new show, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright debate the greatest captains of the Premier League era.

Earlier in the day, at 12:00 GMT, Dan Walker introduces some of the best interviews and features from the season so far on Football Focus.

At 16:00 GMT, Guy Mowbray unearths some memorable games, including Watford v Arsenal from 1987 and the 1978 match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest, in the first part of his FA Cup quarter-final classics.

The second part, which features Everton v Ipswich in 1985, Derby v Sheffield Wednesday in 1993 and Manchester United v Portsmouth in 2008, is on BBC One on Sunday at 16:40 GMT.

