Ayoze Perez says City of Newcastle better than Leicester BUT it’s his first club where players are friends

Ayoze Perez has been talking about the differences he has found at Leicester City, after his £30m move from Newcastle United.

On the pitch the differences couldn’t be more stark.

Leaving a club with zero ambition, Ayoze Perez finds himself in a team that are third in the Premier League and on course for Champions league qualification, reached a (League) Cup semi-final (which never happened in his five years at St James Park and the Foxes are in the FA Cup quarter-finals (as Newcastle are).

If you needed any further proof of the gap in quality and ambition, Leicester have beaten Newcastle three times this season with Ayoze Perez featuring in all three games, knocking NUFC out of the League Cup and winning 5-0 and 3-0 in the Premier League, Perez scoring in that latter game at St James Park.

Whilst Newcastle’s four strikers have scored one Premier League goal between them in seven months, Ayoze Perez has seven in 21 starts for Leicester. He is very much keeping up his goal threat level that he showed at Newcastle, directly involved in 11 PL goals so far in those 21 starts (and four sub appearances) with four assists as well as the seven goals, last season at Newcastle he was involved in 14 goals (scored 12 and two assists), the previous season it was 13 (scored eight and five assists).

However, what about away from the pitch?

Ayoze Perez admits it is good news and bad news since his move.

He says he can’t lie and hasn’t found much to do in Leicester, whereas the City of Newcastle was better and he ‘enjoyed it a lot’ when living on Tyneside.

On the positive side though, Ayoze Perez says that unlike at Newcastle United and Tenerife, Leicester City is the first place where when it comes to the other players ‘you can call each other friends’…

Ayoze Perez speaking to Talksport and asked if he had found much to do now he was living in Leicester and not Newcastle:

“Not much.

“I’m not going to lie.

“The city of Newcastle is a bit better and I enjoyed it a lot over there.

“But I will find something to do here.”

Friends:

“It is a very familiar group (at Leicester City), everybody is very close to each other.

“You can call each other friends.

“It is something I haven’t had before (at Newcastle United and Tenerife) and it is great to have that feeling.

“As soon as I walked in I had that feeling, it is important in a football club.

“Ben (Chilwell), Madders (James Maddison), Hamza (Choudhury), a lot of them, you feel you are very close to them.

“I felt it was a very warm welcome when I signed.”

Brendan Rodgers:

“I had the meeting with him before signing and in that moment, I realised not only how good a manager he is, but also how close he is to the players he is.

“He’s always trying to make sure the players are comfortable, to know what the players are feeling.

“For the players, it’s important for the confidence, to know your boss cares about what you think and how your life is going outside of football. In terms of that, he is top class.

“I made the right decision.”

