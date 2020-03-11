News

Astonishing Sheffield United statistic (involving Newcastle United) since they lost to Sunderland…

Most Newcastle fans will be aware that Sheffield United are having a pretty good season.

This is a club that were still playing League One football as recently as 2017.

Two promotions in three years, sending them into the very top tier.

Now they are taking the Premier League (relatively) by storm.

As things stand, Sheffield United level on points with Wolves in sixth and seventh but if the Blades won their game in hand, they would go fifth above Man Utd and only two points below fourth placed Chelsea.

Not to mention they are also still in the FA Cup, a very winnable quarter-final awaits at home to Arsenal.

A middle of the road start saw Sheffield United win two, draw two and lose three of their first even Premier League matches. Eight points from seven games the kind of form that could/should see them just about stay up.

However, what has happened since then is pretty astonishing.

A run of games/form where matches against Newcastle United and Sunderland stick out like very sore thumbs.

Sunderland won at Sheffield United on 25 September 2019, a 1-0 victory for the Mackems in the League Cup.

Since that day, the Blades have a record (in all competitions) of:

Played 25 Won 12 Drawn 8 Lost 5

What is really ridiculous, is that in this near full six months, apart from losing to Liverpool and Manchester City, easily the best two clubs in the country….the only other match they have lost is to Newcastle United.

Yes, apart from losing home and away to the top two, the only match they have lost since losing to the Mackems, was to NUFC, that 2-0 smash and grab at Bramall Lane in December.

Chris Wilder has done an outstanding job and when you consider even Liverpool have lost three of their last five matches (and very lucky to beat West Ham and Bournemouth in the other two – losing in both games at one point), it puts this Sheffield United record into perspective.

If Newcastle beat Sheffield United on Saturday then that will be a result to be talked about.

