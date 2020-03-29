Opinion

As a Newcastle United exile since the 1970s, it still is a privilege to share my support and passion

Born in the year when Newcastle United made history by playing the first ever league match under floodlights and proud to be raised in Hazlerigg.

As an exile since the 1970s, it still is a privilege to share my support and passion with our NUFC.

Some years ago I tried to come up with a poem (see below) to express some of my heartfelt matchday memories.

First of all a few random memories:

Favourite memory:

Queuing back of the Leazes the night before the FA Cup quarter final v Forest (in 1974) and getting a ticket next day!

Worst memory:

Tony Green retirement made official.

Worst match:

5-2 away at Oxford (1 February 1992), praying for the fog to get worse (Ossie out but bedlam began with King Kev).

Best match:

September 15th 2001 (ED: Newcastle United 4 Man Utd 3) every time.

Favourite player:

I love wingers, so thanks Chris Waddle, especially the goal at Spurs (8 December 1984) in that silver away shirt, even though we lost.

Most frustrating away game:

The 5-5 at QPR (22 September 1984), I was in the home end and half time was beautiful.

Most frustrating home game:

The 3-4 to Charlton (18 January 1992) when Leaburn scored winner off his jacksie.

Most abiding memory:

It has to be briefly meeting KK and having the chance to thank him on behalf of us all.

To Toon fans everywhere: so loud and so proud to be in the same family.

Keep the Faith

Andy

Percy, Leazes, Pints and Joy

The Gallowgate magic casts it’s spell,

Saturday routine and all is well,

One for sorrow, two for joy?

Both, following eleven since a boy.

No pain no gain?

Enough to drive a mag insane.

Every cloud a silver lining?

In fear of the impending hiding.

Light at the end of a tunnel?

Never forget we once played Paul Cannell.

In Toon tonight and in tune always,

Sharing personal action replays.

Tony Green sublime, then and at any time,

Rob Lee supreme, a star in Bobby’s team,

We’re in trophy-free zone, we wait,

We share our passion for home and Gallowgate.

Percy, Leazes, Pints and Joy,

Every Saturday a reborn boy.

You’ll never walk alone,

You’ll never be alone,

You’ll never think alone,

You’ll never sing alone,

You’ll never share alone,

You’ll never drink alone.

