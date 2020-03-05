News

Announced which days Newcastle United v Manchester City can be but Man Utd result could impact

Wednesday night saw Newcastle United v Manchester City drawn out of the hat.

The two clubs meeting in the FA Cup sixth round.

NUFC’s first visit to the sixth round since 2006, Man City having done ‘slightly’ better although maybe not as well as you would have probably guessed.

Winning it last year but since losing finalists in 1981 their only other highlights have been winning it one other time in 2011, runners-up in 2013 and a semi-final in 2017.

The full FA Cup Sixth round draw last night was:

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Norwich v Derby or Man Utd

Leicester v Chelsea

‘Last year the quarter-final stage matches were held:

Saturday

Watford vs Crystal Palace (12.15pm) – BT Sport 2

Swansea vs Manchester City (5.20pm) – BT Sport 2

Wolves vs Manchester United (7.55pm) – BBC One

Sunday

Millwall vs Brighton & Hove Albion (2pm) – BBC One’

However, the club’s announcement (see below) on Thursday morning says ‘The tie will take place between Friday, 20th and Sunday, 22nd March’, which strongly suggests to me that TV plan to have live games on all three days of Friday 20, Saturday 21 and Sunday 22.

They will no doubt wait for the result of Derby v Man U tonight before announcing which matches are then BUT doing a bit of detective work, assuming Man Utd go through, you have these games already scheduled:

Tuesday 17 March – Man City v Real Madrid

Wednesday 18 March – Bayern Munich v Chelsea

Thursday 19 March – Man Utd v LASK

Which then surely would mean, Man Utd have to play Sunday in the FA Cup quarters.

Whilst Chelsea can play Saturday or Sunday, giving them three or four days between games.

(There are no Monday matches on 23 March because it is an international break.)

So, if indeed Man Utd get through and there is indeed an FA Cup game on Friday 20 March, it is either us or Sheff Utd v Arsenal.

Fair to say vast majority of us want it on a weekend not Friday night so just as well Arsenal got themselves out of Europe in the last round!

So if I was a betting man, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them put Newcastle United v Manchester City on the night (7.45pm?) of Saturday 21 March (or even 5.30pm despite it up against Sky Sports showing Liverpool v Palace in PL), or failing that on the Friday night.

I think that yet another reason for wanting Man Utd to lose tonight, is that it would lessen the odds on our game ending up on Friday night.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Steve Bruce is hopeful Newcastle United fans can help create an electric atmosphere at St. James’ Park when the Magpies take on holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup later this month.

United made it through to the last eight of the competition for the first time since 2006 with a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday night.

Standing between the Magpies and a Wembley semi-final are Pep Guardiola’s City, who have won six of the last seven domestic trophies available and secured a third straight Carabao Cup by beating Aston Villa on Sunday.

For Bruce, though, home advantage has the potential to be a major weapon in United’s armoury, with the Black ‘n’ Whites now within touching distance of a first FA Cup clash at Wembley since the stadium’s redevelopment.

“We couldn’t have asked for a tougher opponent in the competition, but it’s great to get a home tie,” he said.

“It would be fantastic to fill St. James’ Park and experience the atmosphere that a big FA Cup quarter final can bring.”

The tie will take place between Friday, 20th and Sunday, 22nd March – stay tuned to nufc.co.uk for confirmation of the exact date and time.’

