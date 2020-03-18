Videos

Allan Saint-Maximin takes on #StayAtHomeChallenge – Classy

Allan Saint-Maximin has been a breath of fresh air at Newcastle United this season.

Both on and off the pitch he has had an amazing impact.

From being the one real attacking threat most of the season, to helping out at the Newcastle West End Foodbank.

Allan Saint-Maximin has also proved a massive hit in terms of keeping the morale up off the pitch, his imaginative use of social media making him an even bigger favourite for Newcastle fans.

The former Nice winger turned 23 on Thursday but sadly that coincided with news of Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for Coronavirus, leading to the suspension of football in England.

With Coronavirus now impacting severely in the UK, Allan Saint-Maximin is continuing to lift spirits.

Recent days have seen social media users encouraging each other to stay indoors as many begin a long spell of staying at and/or working from home and avoiding gatherings to combat the Coronavirus.

The hashtag #StayAtHomeChallenge has been trending in the UK, encouraging Britons to make the most of staying inside and sharing tips for isolation.

Allan Saint-Maximin taking up that challenge…

Despite everything that is going on, it brought a smile to my face, ASM classy even with a toilet roll.

