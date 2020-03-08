News

Allan Saint-Maximin confirms he wasn’t happy to be dropped for the Burnley match

The big off the pitch story of the past week had Allan Saint-Maximin in the spotlight.

Steve Bruce saying he left out ASM against Burnley last weekend because of injury worries.

Craig Hope of The Mail saying that sources had told him Allan Saint-Maximin was fully fit and available, the player having made this clear to Steve Bruce according to the coverage in The Mail.

Joelinton played on the left against Burnley and provided zero threat, Allan Saint-Maximin replacing him for the final 12 minutes and looked Newcastle’s biggest threat. His low hard shot one of only four on target in the entire game for NUFC and ASM initiating the late move which saw Matt Ritchie waste a very decent chance to win it.

Allan Saint-Maximin has now confirmed that he wasn’t happy to be left on the bench against Burnley, that he was fit and available to start.

Reports elsewhere have since said/claimed that it was a tactical decision by Steve Bruce to leave ASM out against physical opposition.

When Steve Bruce had a go at Craig Hope in the press conference after West Brom, he refused to answer when Hope asked him if Allan Saint-Maximin had told him he was fit to face Burnley.

The truth is out there somewhere…

How it now looks from the outside is that Steve Bruce took exception to the use of the word ‘fallout’ in The Mail’s report BUT that indeed he dropped Allan Saint-Maximin out of choice.

The net result was Mike Ashley giving Craig Hope a one week ban.

What a club.

Allan Saint-Maximin talks about his fitness and the controversy surrounding him being named on the bench against Burnley, ASM quotes after beating Southampton via Shields Gazette:

“I feel good.

“My body feels good.

“I try to run a lot and to help my team.

“I stay on the bench against Burnley, and after, it’s normal, when you don’t play, you cannot be happy.

“That’s why I keep learning, I train good, and after I play in the cup and give assist to Miggy (Almiron).

“Now I give a win to my team.

“I’m really happy, because my partner worked a lot to give me a lot of balls. I’m really to give this goal to my team and to the supporters.

“It’s a really good week.

“We’re still in the cup. We’ve won in the Premier League. The next game is at home. It’s a really good position.

“We have 35 points, and a game at home. I think we have to keep going.

“We have two games at home (Sheffield United in Premier League and Manchester City in FA Cup) and we have to do everything to win these two games.”

After beating Southampton, Steve Bruce shamelessly claimed credit for ASM’s contribution this past week:

“What a wonderful decision it was (by Steve Bruce) to leave him (ASM) on the bench last week (for the 0-0 draw with Burnley).

“I thought he wasn’t quite physically right and I gave him a break from it.

“Now he he has scored one and made two in the cup-tie (against West Brom).”

