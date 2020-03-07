News

Alan Shearer talks about whether Newcastle United fans would have taken this before a ball was kicked

Alan Shearer has given an update on Newcastle United.

The number nine legend speaking ahead of NUFC taking on Shearer’s first club.

Only one Premier League win for Newcastle since 21 December 2019, not a single PL goal for six and a half weeks and the worst form of any PL club these past two and a half months. Sinking to be now only five points above relegation and the worst goal difference outside the bottom two before playing at Southampton.

However, into the FA Cup sixth round, after holding off late pressure from a West Brom reserve side to win 3-2.

Alan Shearer says that if Newcastle fans before the season had been offered the above scenario, they would have taken it, despite the terrible boring football they have endured under Steve Bruce.

Shearer thinks Bruce’s formation change was a partial success against Burnley, despite that game extending it to over six hour of PL football since Newcastle have scored.

Alan Shearer hopes Newcastle now: ‘go out and score more goals and be more adventurous.’

Southampton away should be a decent guide, they play relatively attacking football and dominated at St James Park but failed to put the game to bed as poor finishing and Martin Dubravka saw Newcastle cling on. Andy Carroll came off the bench and the Saints failed to handle long balls booted up to him, NUFC somehow winning 2-1 with two goals from Shelvey and Fernandez.

No Andy Carroll today, 10 weeks since his last start and Newcastle fans thinking that will be the last we see of him as the striker is injured as per usual.

Big question is, will we see more adventure today and maybe even a goal, as Newcastle play PL opposition and not a second tier second string?

Alan Shearer talking to Coral:

“It has been a good cup run (for Newcastle).

“Steve (Bruce) has taken it seriously in terms of teams he has put out, unlike previous years with other managers. He always said that he wanted to have a good cup run.

“Quarter-final, tough draw against Manchester City at home but the fans would have taken that, a home draw.

“We beat Man City at home in Premier League last season so why can’t they do it again?

“In terms of where they (Newcastle United) are in the FA Cup and the number of points they have got in the Premier League. I’m sure that if the Newcastle fans before the season, would have taken that at this stage.

“I know the football hasn’t been pretty at times by Steve’s own admission.

“He has tried to change that, he has tried to go with four at the back and it sort of worked against Burnley, in terms of getting more people into the box, it was slightly better.

“Still didn’t get any goals but turned that around against West Brom in the FA Cup.

“Hopefully that is a sign of things to come from now until the end of the season.

“They can go out and score more goals and be more adventurous.”

