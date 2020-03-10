News

Alan Shearer selects Allan Saint-Maximin and one other surprise Newcastle United player

Alan Shearer has picked his team of the week.

The 11 players who most impressed him in the Premier League this past weekend.

The Magpies legend including two from Newcastle United after their displays against Southampton.

No surprise that Alan Shearer selects Allan Saint-Maximin after his MOTM display and scoring the winning goal.

However, the NUFC legend also picks Jamaal Lascelles in his PL team of the week.

Newcastle did keep a clean sheet against 10 man Saints and Lascelles did ok – but in truth Federico Fernandez played better than the NUFC Captain, as did a few other Newcastle players.

The Alan Shearer Premier League Team of the Week:

Dean Henderson (Sheff Utd)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man Utd)

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United)

‘Lascelles led Newcastle United to a big away win, nullifying Danny Ings’ threat and giving Southampton few chances.’

Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace)

Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

Ross Barkley (Chelsea)

Billy Gilmour (Chelsea)

Allan Saint-Maximin

‘Newcastle’s lively winger finished brilliantly for the winning goal and was a constant menace.’

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Harvey Barnes (Leicester)

Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

Manager:

Ole Gunner Solskjaer (Man Utd)

Stats from BBC Sport:

Southampton 0 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 7 March 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Saint-Maximin 79

Southampton:

Red card Djenepo 28

Possession was Southampton 38% Newcastle 62%

Total shots were Southampton 6 Newcastle 14

Shots on target were Southampton 3 Newcastle 7

Corners were Southampton 5 Newcastle 8

Referee: Graham Scott

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Manquillo (Lazaro 72), Fernandez, Lascelles, Rose, Hayden (Sean Longstaff 79), Shelvey, Ritchie (Joelinton 61), Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Schar, Yedlin, Bentaleb

Crowd: 30,096 (NUFC 3,000)

