News

Alan Shearer predicts Pep Guardiola to prioritise Newcastle and Real Madrid over Premier League

Pep Guardiola watched on as his Manchester City team lost their derby 2-0 on Sunday.

Alan Shearer saying that as soon as he saw the Man City defence he thought they would have problems.

So it proved, although the very weakest part of the defence proved to be the usually reliable Ederson.

However, despite Pep Guardiola coming in for a fair amount of criticism/doubt in recent weeks, Alan Shearer thinks reports of Man City’s demise might be a little premature.

They won a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup last season.

Now Shearer believes that if he sorts out his defence, Pep Guardiola could deliver another treble. However, with seven league defeats (worst ever in Guardiola’s managerial career), Alan Shearer says the Premier League is obviously gone, so it is ‘only’ the Champions League and FA Cup that the Man City boss can add to the League Cup win over Villa.

Alan Shearer predicts that Pep Guardiola could ‘prioritise’ the FA Cup and Champions League over Premier League matches now.

Man City are seven points clear of Leicester and a massive surprise if they don’t finish the season in second. As for Champions League pots (if they are allowed to compete next season…), with 10 games to go they are 12 points clear of fifth place Man Utd and have a game in hand.

Interesting then to see Pep Guardiola does with his team selections this week. Will he play weakened sides at home to Arsenal on Wednesday and Burnley on Saturday, in favour of the more important matches next week?

Leading 2-1 from the first leg, Man City will be favourites on Tuesday week (17 March) to reach the last eight of the Champions League, then following that (TV yet to decide when we play!) it is Newcastle hosting Guardiola’s team for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

In three visits to St James Park, Pep Guardiola has only one win, with a defeat and a draw, Man City only scoring four goals in the three games and conceding four.

Indeed the previous visit also saw Man City fail to win, Vurnon Anita scoring in a 1-1 draw.

Whenever it is played, there will be a winner at St James Park, with extra time and penalties if necessary.

Alan Shearer speaking to The Sun:

‘If Pep Guardiola sorts his defence out then this could still be an unbelievable season for Manchester City.

As soon as I saw the line-ups (for Man Utd v Man City) I did not fancy that back four of Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

While there is still all to play for, there is no denying this is a poor league campaign for City.

Yesterday’s defeat was their seventh in the league — more than Guardiola has ever had in one season throughout his career.

They will still get enough points to finish second but otherwise it has been a disappointment.

That being said, with one cup already in the bag, their season is far from over as they chase another treble.

After a great result at Real Madrid in the Champions League they have a massive second leg to look forward to.

They are also still in the FA Cup (though not for long, I hope, with a trip to Newcastle!) and are still on course for another historic season.

With little to fight for in the league, Guardiola may well prioritise the other competitions.’

