News

Alan Shearer names 2 ex-Newcastle forwards amongst Top 10 greatest ever Premier League strikers

Alan Shearer has named the best 10 forwards the Premier League has ever seen.

Since being renamed/rebranded ahead of the 1992/93 season, the English top tier has seen some brilliant strikers.

Including one or two playing in black and white at St James Park…

So who makes this Alan Shearer list?

The Newcastle United legend was speaking on the latest Match of the Day Top 10 podcast and gave his best ever PL strikers from number one to number ten.

Alan Shearer is of course the highest scoring Premier League player of all time with 260 goals (plus he scored a number of goals in the top tier for Southampton before the rebranding).

The Alan Shearer all-time Top 10 strikers in order, one to ten, as told to the Match of the Day podcast:

Alan Shearer

Sergio Aguero

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Didier Drogba

Cristiano Ronaldo

Luis Suarez

Harry Kane

Andy Cole

As he is the all-time top scorer, quite right that Alan Shearer has himself at number one.

Stiff competition below him and like most of you I would have included Les Ferdinand.

Nice to see Andy Cole sneak in at number 10 to make it two former NUFC forwards in the list.

Amusing to see (rightly) no Michael Owen featuring in Shearer’s best ever PL striker list!

Interesting to compare that Alan Shearer best ever list to this one, showing the ten players who have scored the most Premier League goals:

260 Alan Shearer

208 Wayne Rooney

187 Andy Cole

180 Sergio Agüero

177 Frank Lampard

175 Thierry Henry

163 Robbie Fowler

162 Jermain Defoe

150 Michael Owen

149 Les Ferdinand

