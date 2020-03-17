Opinion

Alan Hutton changes his tune on Steve Bruce

Alan Hutton played under Steve Bruce at Aston Villa for two years.

Bruce struggling in the Championship despite having the most expensive squad and even facing a fight against relegation one season.

Villa finally sacking Steve Bruce in October 2018 after a run of only one win in ten games.

Dean Smith coming in and doing a remarkable job after such a shocking start to the season under Steve Bruce, Villa promoted through the play-offs.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live in November 2019 (see below), Alan Hutton criticised the way Steve Bruce sets his team up, saying: ‘…there is such a big gap between the midfield and the striker. It leaves them isolated.’

Hutton said that Bruce had used the same tactics at other clubs and at Aston Villa it was also a big failure: ‘it didn’t quite work out and we didn’t get going.’

Now commenting though on the reports that Steve Bruce wants to buy Phil Jones, Alan Hutton has completely changed his tune on life under Bruce: ‘Steve Bruce makes it a really good environment to go and work and be happy, just really enjoy your football. I definitely think Steve Bruce is a guy – because I know him well – who can get the best out of players.”

Alan Hutton speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live – 27 November 2019:

“I think the way Steve Bruce sets his teams up, there is such a big gap between the midfield and the striker.

“It leaves them isolated, it is difficult and you are asking him to do something spectacular to score a goal.

“Everywhere Steve Bruce has went he has tried to play this formation…

“When we were at Villa he tried to make us play that formation, it didn’t quite work out and we didn’t get going.

“I find it quite difficult for the striker.

“It is very difficult to play that way.

Alan Hutton speaking to Football Insider – 17 March 2020:

“I think obviously it’s well documented all the problems he (Phil Jones) has had at Man U, so sometimes a little break – when you’re a Man United player everything’s highlighted times ten.

“I think maybe going to a team like Newcastle, under Steve Bruce, where he can get his head down, work hard, obviously the manager will look after him.

“It’s maybe a good place to go.

“Steve Bruce makes it a really good environment to go and work and be happy, just really enjoy your football.

“Maybe that’s what he needs to get back, we all know how good a player he can be.

“Maybe Newcastle, he’d not get away with it, that’s not what I’m saying, but just concentrate on playing.

“I definitely think Steve Bruce is a guy – because I know him well – who can get the best out of players.”

