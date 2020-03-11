Opinion

Absolutely fuming – 10,000 Newcastle fans with free season tickets get priority over me for Man City

When Mike Ashley gave away 10,000 free season tickets, I thought it was one of the most embarrassing things our club had ever done.

Which says everything, especially looking back on these last 13 years under the FCB.

Those free season tickets given away just so Ashley could fill the seats next to his adverts.

He couldn’t give a toss that somebody like me was paying 25% more compared to 2017/18, due to him putting prices up two seasons in a row, then giving all those tickets away for free.

Never mind the problems he has caused for going forward for the club, as in how on earth will NUFC hope to sell a decent number of season tickets for next season and beyond, when fans now know just what lengths Mike Ashley will go to, when it comes to filling the empty seats.

However, despite all the above, I never realised just how much lower Ashley and his moronic minions could go.

Tickets went on sale for the Manchester City game on Tuesday. Our first ever FA Cup quarter-final under Mike Ashley, in total it is 14 years since the last one.

My teenage kids who have been going to matches with me for over a decade, have never seen one.

So obviously we are desperate to get our tickets for this Manchester City match.

We have season tickets up in the family section and so I could understand why I couldn’t instantly get our seats yesterday when tickets went on sale, as the Manchester City ticket allocation up in Level 7 was yet to be decided. Later on Man City announced they have 6,344 tickets, a little less than the 15% (approx 7,800) of the SJP capacity the competition rules say they could have had.

Anyway, Tuesday’s announcement said that season ticket holders outside of Level 7 (the lower bowl areas) could all straight away buy their own seats, which is fair enough.

Also fair enough was news that I would have to wait until Friday to then have the choice of seats not taken by lower bowl season ticket holders.

We always on cup games get better seats, in lower areas instead of up in the gods where our season tickets are.

BUT BUT BUT BUT…

I was in total disbelief when I then read that the 10,000 with free season tickets, would also be getting their FA Cup sixth round tickets ahead of me!!!!

I just can’t quite get my head around how the 10,000 people who have a free season ticket get such an advantage over thousands who have paid for theirs.

This is scandalous. Thousands who have paid nothing, get the best seats, whilst me and my lad have to wait and see what is left over!!!

Is this Mike Ashley desperately hoping that the freebies will be so impressed he is giving them preference, they will then be willing to pay for season tickets in the summer?

