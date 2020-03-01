Opinion

A ‘Disappointing couple of weeks’ says Coach Bruce – Have a look at this 10 weeks PL form table

I love the way that those who are not worthy to judge Newcastle United fans, are so keen to do it so often.

We have those who are clear enemies of NUFC supporter in the media and punditry (you all know their names), as well as on social media the fans of clubs such as Sunderland, Everton and others.

You also get those who end up on the inside, those who are supposed to be working WITH us, FOR us.

The likes of Alan Pardew, Steve McClaren, John Carver and JFK.

They were always willing to deliver put downs on behalf of Mike Ashley to try and put Newcastle United fans in their place.

Occasionally doing it via damning with faint praise. You know, on the surface appearing to be complementing the Newcastle fans but in reality slyly undermining them and/or treating them like fools.

Ahead of the match against Burnley, Steve Bruce said about the fans: ‘You lose a game and everybody is down here, win a couple and everybody feels like we are on the charge. That is the way Newcastle is and it makes it quite unique.’

If you are really thick, or a journalist with no integrity, you might try and claim that this is the NUFC Head Coach praising the passion of the supporters. In reality of course, it is condescending at best, making out that we are so simple, that winning a couple of matches makes us think we can beat anybody, lose a couple of games and we are in the depths of despair.

Newcastle fans aren’t stupid, we have seen great managers and great players, as well as the very worst managers/head coaches and players.

The likes of Kevin Keegan, Sir Bobby Robson and indeed Rafa Benitez, never treat us like fools.

When Steve Bruce says stuff like this, he (on behalf of Mike Ashley) is speaking to everybody but NUFC fans, it is for the media and neutrals…’Yes, the daft Geordies, totally deluded, going over the top when they lose or win a couple of matches, just like normal.’

Also ahead of this weekend’s latest boring game without an NUFC goal, Steve Bruce declared: ‘Look, we have had a disappointing couple of weeks, although we have been away to Arsenal and Crystal Palace. A big week coming up. Now, can we win a couple of games which lightens the spirit of everybody?’

It is crazy how Steve Bruce is not challenged by the media on the stuff he comes out with, Palace were on a run of only one win in 11 and the only team to have scored less than Newcastle at the time. By the time Arsenal had stuffed us 4-0, it was only their seventh win in 27 PL games and two of them were against Newcastle!

Just look at this Premier League form table which covers the last 10 rounds of PL games including this weekend’s games and covers 10 weeks of PL football before we get to next weekend:

Steve Bruce speaks of a ‘disappointing couple of weeks’, these 10 games/10 weeks have Newcastle with less points than anybody else, nobody has scored less goals, only three have conceded more goals, nobody has a worse goal difference.

Maybe one of the journalists would like to mention this before the Southampton match.

I nominate Luke Edwards…

Steve Bruce speaking before the Burnley match:

“Look, we have had a disappointing couple of weeks, although we have been away to Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

“A big week coming up.

“Now, can we win a couple of games which lightens the spirit of everybody?

“Of course, in Newcastle it is magnified…but that is only because of the passion of the supporters.

“They want their team to do well, it brightens them up if the team does well and I get all of that, I fully understand it.

“Let us hope we can get a couple of results and finish off the season with a bit of a swagger.

“You lose a game and everybody is down here, win a couple and everybody feels like we are on the charge.

“That is the way Newcastle is and it makes it quite unique.”

